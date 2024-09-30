SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Scotland women are set to clash with Sri Lanka women in match 6 of the warm-ups of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Monday. (More Cricket News)
The Kathryn Bryce-led Scotland women played their first warm-up game against Pakistan women and won the match by eight wickets at the same venue. Pakistan batted first and set a 133-run target for Scotland.
The Scottish openers Sarah Bryce and Saskia Horley made most of the runs and completed the chase in the 18th over. Captain Kathryn Bryce took three wickets in the match.
Sri Lanka women won their first warm-up game against Bangladesh by 33 runs when they restricted the Bangla side to 110/9 in 20 overs while they were chasing a target of 144 runs at ICC Academy Ground.
Scotland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, Full Squads:
Scotland Women: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana
Live Streaming Details of Scotland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
The Scotland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Monday, September 30 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the Scotland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024?
There is no information available yet on whether and where the Scotland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast and live-streamed in India. However, all the matches of the tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.