The Sahgal Delhi Demons are set to clash with the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers in the Pro Cricket League 2024 final which promises to be a high-stakes showdown. Both teams have showcased resilience and explosive talent, carving their paths to the final with memorable semi-final victories. (More Cricket News)
The Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers triumphed over the Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights in the first semi-final. With solid batting performances from Vikas Singh (52 off 37) and Prateek Raman (47* off 25), along with Peter Trego’s 41, the Tigers posted a formidable 183/5.
Hitesh Sharma was instrumental in securing the win, claiming 3 wickets and earning the Man of the Match award as the Tigers clinched an 18-run victory.
The Sahgal Delhi Demons, meanwhile, pulled off a spectacular chase in their semi-final against the Gurugram Patriots. Although Prashant Gurjar’s blistering 104* off 40 balls took the Patriots to 201/5, the Demons responded with a composed 111* from captain Phil Mustard and Shivam Sharma’s quick 54, chasing down the target with 13 balls to spare.
With the Tigers' balanced bowling attack facing the Demons' powerhouse batting lineup, the Pro Cricket League final is set for a thrilling final on Sunday, 27 October.
Pro Cricket League Final Live Streaming Details
When is Sahgal Delhi Demons vs Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers, Pro Cricket League final match?
The Sahgal Delhi Demons vs Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers, Pro Cricket League final match will be played on Sunday, 27 October. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.
When to watch the live telecast of the Sahgal Delhi Demons vs Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers, Pro Cricket League final match on TV?
There will be no live telecast of the Sahgal Delhi Demons vs Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers, Pro Cricket League final match on TV.
Where to live-stream the Sahgal Delhi Demons vs Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers, Pro Cricket League final match?
The live-streaming of the Sahgal Delhi Demons vs Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers, Pro Cricket League final match is available on the SonyLIV app and website.