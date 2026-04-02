Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Highlights, PSL 2026: Azam Khan Fifty Helps KRK Beat RWP In Lahore

A billboard of Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, is displayed at a road in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: Welcome to the highlights of the match 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match between Rawalpindiz and Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Karachi Kings have continued with their winning run as they beat Rawalpindiz by five wickets. Opting to bowl first, KRK restricted RWP to 198 with some tidy bowling from Hassan Ali. In reply, skipper David Warner and Azam Khan made sure there were no hic-cups in the run-chase as they won their third game in a row. Catch play-by-play updates for Pakistan Super League 2026 Match 10 between Rawalpindiz & Karachi Kings on Thursday, April 2, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, as it happened

LIVE UPDATES

2 Apr 2026, 05:39:52 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Squads Rawalpindiz Squad: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Asif Afridi, Usman Khawaja, Cole McConchie, Mohammad Amir Khan, Saad Masood, Dian Forrester, Jalat Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Fawad Ali, Razaullah Karachi Kings Squad: David Warner(c), Moeen Ali, Salman Agha, Saad Baig, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Aqib Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Shahid Aziz, Rizwanullah, Mohammad Hamza

2 Apr 2026, 05:58:48 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: PSL 2026 Points Table Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR 1 Multan Sultans 2 2 0 0 4 0.868 2 Karachi Kings 2 2 0 0 4 0.524 3 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 0 1 3 0.674 4 Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 0 2 1.567 5 Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 0 2 0.65 6 Islamabad United 2 0 1 1 1 ?0.825 7 Rawalpindiz 1 0 1 0 0 ?0.674 8 Hyderabad Kingsmen 3 0 3 0 0 ?2.077

2 Apr 2026, 06:16:51 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Why Adam Zampa Prefers PSL Over IPL? After not registering for any IPL franchise, Zampa is plying his trade with Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The New South Wales cricketer, in a recent interview, opened up on why he decided to ditch the IPL for the PSL. "I pulled out of the IPL this year. To be brutally honest, for someone with my skill set, I just don’t get the money that others with other skill sets do. And for the amount of time that the IPL takes, it just didn’t seem like a reasonable choice for me to keep playing it,” Zampa stated on the ARY News podcast. “I was going to have a break, but PSL was on the radar about a month ago. It all happened pretty quickly, but I’m enjoying it,” he added.

2 Apr 2026, 06:39:27 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Toss & Playing XIs Soon We will have the toss and playing XIs from Lahore soon when both the captains will come to the ground. Karachi Kings' tails will be up with two back-to-back wins whereas RWP will want to register a win after losing their only game so far.

2 Apr 2026, 07:02:45 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Karachi Kings Opt To Bowl Karachi Kings have won the toss and have opted to field.

2 Apr 2026, 07:07:23 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Captain Speak Rizwan: Will try to carry the momentum from the last match with the bat. Two changes in our team. They have depth in their batting and also have bowling options. We need to play good cricket. Played good cricket for 35 overs in the previous game but Zalmi took it in the last five. Have to play good cricket till the end. Warner: Going to have a bowl first. Wicket looks nice. Saw the team in the earlier game chase down the total. We like continuity and the balance that we have - our local fast bowlers have been exceptional. It's about being positive and not holding back. Same team.

2 Apr 2026, 07:14:43 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Playing XIs Rawalpindiz (Playing XI): Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Cole McConchie, Abdullah Fazal, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir Khan Karachi Kings (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza

2 Apr 2026, 07:28:28 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Action To Begin Soon The players are running on to the field as we get near the action between RWP and KRK at Gaddafi Stadium. Given the conditions at the stadium has been conducive to batting, it was interesting to see David Warner bowling first.

2 Apr 2026, 07:37:03 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Rain Intervention In The Match Seems like the weather has intervened as slight drizzle comes in during the game. Umpires look to be slightly confused, first they take the players off and then stop them midway.

2 Apr 2026, 07:45:34 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Goes Back Mohammad Rizwan has to walk back with Hasan Ali taking the big scalp of the Rawalpindiz skipper. Rizwan had hit some good boundaries but ultimately had to walk back on an entertaining innings of 21. RWP: 28/1 (3 Overs)

2 Apr 2026, 07:55:16 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: RWP Lose Two Wickets RWP have lost another wicket in the form of Yasir Khan (8) as KRK make inroads in the game. This has been a great PP for the David Warner-led side especially the conditions now being supportive to seam bowling. RWP: 41/2 (5 Overs)

2 Apr 2026, 08:08:24 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Khushdil Shah Scalps Two Wickets! Khushdil Shah has picked two wickets and put his team in pole position in the match. Despite RWP racing to 70 in 8 overs, few more wickets here and KRK could be well on top. RWP: 70/3 (8 Overs)

2 Apr 2026, 08:17:26 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell Key For RWP RWP will have to rely on their English-Kiwi pairing of Sam Billings and Daryl Mitchell to take them over the line. They are 86/3 and need some big overs in the next five, to take them towards a big score. RWP: 86/3 (10 Overs)

2 Apr 2026, 08:32:07 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell Stabilise RWP Innings Sam Billings and Daryl Mitchell have anchored the RWP innings with well-crafted partnership for the fourth wicket. The duo have put up 62 runs and with seven overs left, their artistry and power-hitting will be key to take them to a big score. RWP: 117/3 (13 Overs)

2 Apr 2026, 08:45:59 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell Look To Take RWP Towards Big Score Daryl Mitchell is 64 not out and is looking to end the RWP innings with a big total. 154 on the board and the Kiwi-English pair might want to go all-out attack if they are to reach the 200-run target. RWP: 154/3 (16 Overs)

2 Apr 2026, 09:02:19 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell Depart RWP have lost two big wickets in Daryl Mitchell and Sam Billings with the score still under 200. KRK will be happy by taking the two big wickets of the foreign pair especially with the score approaching 200. RWP: 191/5 (19 Overs)

2 Apr 2026, 09:09:25 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: RWP Post 197/6 Some bowling effort from KRK! No wonder they are top of the PSL 2026 points table. Despite the best efforts of Sam Billings and Daryl Mitchell, RWP have to settle with 197.

2 Apr 2026, 09:40:49 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: KRK Lose Early Wicket David Warner-led Karachi Kings have lost an early wicket in the form of Muhammad Waseem with Naseem Shah cleaning him all ends up. Superb ball from the PAK fast bowler and perfect start for them in this chase. KRK: 28/1 (3 Overs) RWP: 197/6 (20 Overs)

2 Apr 2026, 09:54:15 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: KRK Stable After Early Wicket David Warner and Salman Ali Agha are at the crease and looking to take the attack to the RWP bowlers. The David Warner-led side have crossed 50 in the sixth over and are looking set in their pursuit of 198. KRK: 51/1 (6 Overs) RWP: 197/6 (20 Overs)

2 Apr 2026, 10:07:23 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: KRK Lose Salman Ali Agha Salman Ali Agha has to make the painful walk back to the pavilion with KRK now two down in the run-chase. David Warner is still at the crease and his wicket will be crucial in the pursuit of 197. KRK: 76/2 (9 Overs) RWP: 197/6 (20 Overs)

2 Apr 2026, 10:18:03 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: KRK Skipper Anchoring Innings David Warner is at the crease and leading his side by example. KRK need him to stay atleast till the 15th over as they chase the RWP total of 198. KRK: 91/2 (11 Overs) RWP: 197/6 (20 Overs)

2 Apr 2026, 10:31:07 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: KRK Push Ahead Karachi Kings need 70 runs in 36 balls with Warner and Azam key for the side. Important for KRK not to lose wickets with RWP need of that, if they are to make a match out of this. Warner is approaching his fifty and what a knock it will be for the former Aussie batter. KRK: 128/2 (14 Overs) RWP: 197/6 (20 Overs)

2 Apr 2026, 10:43:58 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: KRK Lose David Warner KRK have lost the wicket of David Warner but have Azam Khan at the crease to take them over the finishing line. KRK: 153/3 (16 Overs) RWP: 197/6 (20 Overs)

2 Apr 2026, 10:50:54 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Azam Khan Lighting Up Lahore Karachi Kings need 26 runs in 18 balls and it's all down to Azam Khan's heroic innings. The batter has registered fifty as he looks to finish up the match and register yet another victory for his team. KRK: 172/3 (17 Overs) RWP: 197/6 (20 Overs)