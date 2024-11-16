Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Shami's Seven-wicket Comeback Hands Bengal Thrilling Win Over MP

Shami lifted the team's morale as Bengal defended a 338-run target by bowling out the hosts for 326 in the post-lunch session on Saturday to clinch six points with an 11-run victory

Mohammed Shami Photo: - PTI
Mohammed Shami bowled 43.2 overs, took seven wickets and made a quickfire 36 runs on his first-class comeback to not only assure his boarding pass for the Australia series Down Under, but also guided Bengal to their first victory of this Ranji Trophy season against old nemesis Madhya Pradesh. (More Cricket News)

Bengal in the last 15 years have always come a cropper against Madhya Pradesh.

But the presence of Shami certainly lifted the team's morale as Bengal defended a 338-run target by bowling out the hosts for 326 in the post-lunch session here on Saturday to clinch six points with an 11-run victory.

While grabbing 3 for 102 in 24.2 overs in the second innings, Shami removed former MI player Kumar Kartikeya much to the joy of the Bengal dressing room which was desperate for full points.

Mohammed Shami in Ranji Trophy action for Bengal. - PTI
Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bengal with 14 points are third in group C behind Haryana (20 points) and Kerala (18 points).

With crucial points lost in two home matches due to inclement weather, Bengal turned to their best cricketer to save the day and making a return to the rigours of red ball cricket after one year, 'Lala' as his India teammates fondly refer to him, showed his class.

Bowling 19 and 24.2 overs across two innings and that crucial cameo in the second essay which ultimately became the difference between two sides will certainly please national selector Ajay Ratra.

The six-seven over spells that he bowled wouldn't have gone unnoticed as far as NCA Medical Team head Nitin Patel is concerned.

It was a tense final day with MP needing 188 runs and Bengal seven wickets. However, Shami cleaned up opposition's best batter and out of favour Rajat Patidar (32) on overnight score off the third ball of the day.

Player of the match Shahbaz Ahmed (4/48, 92 runs) then had former India U-19 batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia cheaply before skipper Shubham Sharma (61) and IPL star Venkatesh Iyer (55) put on 95 patient runs in just under 30 overs.

But at 255 for 5, both set batters were out in a space of six deliveries with Shahbaz's arm ball removing the MP skipper and Venkatesh was pouched by Sudeep Gharami off seamer Rohit Kumar.

Just as Bengal were smelling a comfortable win, Aryan Pandey (22) and Saransh Jain (32) added 62 for the eighth wicket, taking their side within 21 runs of a victory.

Just when all seemed lost, Shahbaz removed Aryan and Saransh in successive overs to leave them reeling at 324 for 9.

Bengal skipper Anushtup Majumdar summoned Shami as Kartikeya is known for being intimidated by fast bowling and has a tendency to move towards leg-stump.

Shami cleaned him up much to the delight of Bengal fans.

Ranji Trophy Group C Round 5 Day 4 Brief Scores

In Indore: Bengal 228 and 276. MP 167 and (target 338) 326 in 99.2 overs (Shubham Sharma 61, Venkatesh Iyer 55, Mohd Shami 3/102, Shahbaz Ahmed 4/48). Bengal won by 11 runs. Points: Bengal 6. MP 0.

In Lucknow: UP 89 and 446 (Aryan Juyal 109, Madhav Kaushik 134, S Gopal 5/122) vs Karnataka 278 and 178/5 (Mayank Agarwal 37, Manish Pandey 36). Match Drawn. Points: Karnataka 3. UP 1.

In Mohali: Bihar 135 and 98 (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 0, Gurnoor Brar 5/14). Punjab 300 (JS Paul 65, Salil Arora 64). Punjab won by an innings and 67 runs. Points: Punjab 7. Bihar 0.

In Lahli: Kerala 291 and 125/2 (Rohan Kunnummal 62). Haryana 164 (Nishant Sindhu 29, Basil Thampi 3/66). Match Drawn. Kerala 3. Haryana 1

