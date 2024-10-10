Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Preview: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Among Big Names For 90th Edition

The Indian Test team's philosophy has undergone sea-change over the years and it will no longer just be about the volume of runs scored and quantum of wickets

shreyas iyer X shreyas iyer trends
Mumbai cricketer Shreyas Iyer. Photo: X | Shreyas Iyer Trends
info_icon

Shreyas Iyer would like to sit back on a 'Time Machine' to revive his start-stop international career while Ishan Kishan would aim to clear the popular perception about his allegedly "misplaced priorities" when the 90th edition of Ranji Trophy starts across the country with hundreds of players ready to slog it out for different ambitions and varied goals. (More Cricket News)

The Indian cricket board's powerful rap on the knuckles to the 'IPL happy duo' was a message loud and clear to anyone who would care to listen — to earn mega bucks in IPL auction, learn to give respect to the foundation of the country's cricket — India's very own national championship.

Iyer wouldn't mind having a 1,321-run reason like he had in the 2015-16 Ranji edition which brought him into national reckoning.

He is at a crossroads where it may not take long to slip off the selector's radar as his favourite ODI format is slowly losing relevance.

Similarly, Kishan, who has fallen off the pecking order among national 'keepers, has accepted the responsibility to captain Jharkhand which would also be a signal of his intent for Ajit Agarkar and his colleagues.

Like every edition, Ranji Trophy will be devoid of star power with none of the country's top 17-18 players likely to be available throughout the season due to eight Test matches scheduled between October 16 to January 7.

Haryana Cricket Team - File Photo
The next 18 will only be available for a single round before they embark on India 'A' tour to Australia while another 15 among the younger crop of top T20 stars are also unavailable for a couple of weeks owing to a four-match T20I series in South Africa.

If that is not enough, another 15 will be in Muscat for the Emerging Asia Cup tournament, where BCCI wouldn't send its U-23 team like in previous years as other Asian nations don't have robust age-group programmes.

Like every year, the national selectors would be out there to unearth hidden diamonds and give them wings to fly in the coming years.

The Indian Test team's philosophy has undergone sea-change over the years and it will no longer just be about the volume of runs scored and quantum of wickets.

"If runs and wickets alone would have been a marker then Milind Kumar or Jalaj Saxena would have played for India," a former national selector, who has a deep understanding of the process said.

Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his half-century against Vidarbha during their Ranji Trophy final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 11, 2024. - PTI
"If a batter has scored only 500 runs in a season but there is a hundred on a green top against good domestic attack and 60-odd on a proverbial akhaada (rank turner), his name would find a place in selector's notebook for India A and pathways programme.

"Similarly, if a fast bowler is running in and making things happen on a batting belter with the sun beating down, he will automatically grab eyeballs. It is all about adaptability and challenging yourself to get out of your comfort zone. If it's a flat deck, then show your stamina and score a triple even when you are suffering from cramps."

"To play for India, show that you are different. All selectors have specific names in mind when they go for an assignment. Yes, they look at all players but focus would be on what national team requirements are," the selector, a former India Test player said.

Among the teams, Mumbai once again would be a team to beat with Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, and Shreyas Iyer in its ranks although the Khan brothers — Sarfaraz and Musheer — will be missing; the elder one due to national duty and the younger one because of a recent road accident.

Rajat Patidar, who blew away his chances later grabbed by Sarfaraz, would like to show that he is still around even as Madhya Pradesh are likely to miss their star off-spinner all-rounder Saransh Jain after the first round since he might make it to India A for Australia tour.

For Karnataka, Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar would like to put their best foot forward to remain among the fringe pacers.

Mukesh Kumar might get to play a match for Bengal before he also leaves for the India A tour while Yash Dhull, who has been panned by one and all for technique and temperament, would like to redeem himself.

But in another corner of the country, one would like to see Cheteshwar Pujara quietly go about his day job of scoring runs, frustrating bowlers with dead defence while his one-time colleagues in the deepest core of their hearts know that they will miss him Down Under.

