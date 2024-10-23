Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer Set To Miss Next Match Against Tripura

Iyer scored a match-winning 142 last week in the second-round Ranji Trophy Group A match against Maharashtra to help Mumbai record their first victory, post which the batter claimed that he was making steady progress in terms of his fitness

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer. Photo: X | Pick Up Shot
Shreyas Iyer will miss Mumbai's third-round clash in the Ranji Trophy against Tripura, to be played at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium from October 26-29, due to personal reasons. (More Cricket News)

The right-handed batter has requested the Mumbai senior men's selection committee for some time off and his appeal has been accepted, a senior official from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed to PTI on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has featured in each of the three domestic games for Mumbai this season, which includes the heavyweights' title win in the Irani Cup after 27 years. Iyer made 57 and 8 in the clash against the Rest of India side.

"It feels special, coming back after a very long time. Obviously, I was feeling a bit down with my injuries, but now, getting a century after a very long time, it's a great feeling overall," Iyer told reporters last Sunday after his first ton in the Ranji Trophy season this year.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I am absolutely keen for a comeback, but as we say, control the controllable, and my job is to keep performing, and keep participating as much as possible and also see to it that my body is in the best shape.

"Absolutely (the drive is still to play Tests). That's why I've been playing. I mean, or else I would have given a reason and sat out," he added.

Iyer had to deal with back-related trouble for a significant part of 2023 and was even left out of BCCI's list of centrally contracted players. The batter had featured in the Ranji Trophy semifinal and final, helping Mumbai win the trophy for a record-extending 43rd time last season.

