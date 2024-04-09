Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Shubman Gill likes to give a solid start by attacking the pacers in the powerplay. Trent Boult has a good record of taking wickets in the first over in the IPL. He must be willing to give another good start against Gujarat Titans and Shubman Gill's wicket might do the work easy for Rajasthan Royals. Gill may also come heavy on him with his numerous shots in his arsenal. The player battle is going to be an interesting one.