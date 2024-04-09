Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Rajasthan Royals are set to host Gujarat Titans in match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Streaming | Full IPL Coverage)
The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are the only team in the IPL 2024 which is unbeaten having won all four matches played so far in this season. They are also leading the points table. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have lost three out of five matches played so far.
David Miller, who missed the last two games for Gujarat Titans, is expected to be available for the match against Rajasthan Royals. The Titans have lost their last two games. The Shubman Gill-led team can come up with some changes in the playing XI for the next match.
Jos Buttler smashed a ton in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the game. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are also in good touch. Nandre Burger and Trent Boult have been successful with the new ball at the start.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Mandhar, B Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Shshant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma and Manav Suthar.
As the two teams face each other in the group-stage fixture, there are three key player battles from both teams that are worth watching out on Wednesday
1. Jos Buttler vs Spencer Johnson
Jos Buttler will be high in confidence after hitting a ton in the last match against RCB. Gujarat Titans' seamer Spencer Johnson has some raw pace and can swing the ball in both directions. He also comes to bowl in the initial overs when he is likely to counter Buttler.
2. Shubman Gill vs Trent Boult
Shubman Gill likes to give a solid start by attacking the pacers in the powerplay. Trent Boult has a good record of taking wickets in the first over in the IPL. He must be willing to give another good start against Gujarat Titans and Shubman Gill's wicket might do the work easy for Rajasthan Royals. Gill may also come heavy on him with his numerous shots in his arsenal. The player battle is going to be an interesting one.
3. Riyan Parag vs Rashid Khan
Riyan Parag has shown positive growth in his game and shot selection. He has already played a few innings in this season where his maturity and game awareness were praised a lot. He is the Royals' designated number-four batter and possesses the ability to shift gears when needed. Rashid Khan has not been as effective since his recovery from injury, but he could still prove dangerous for Parag on Wednesday.