Cricket

Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans in the next group-stage fixture of Indian Premier League 2024 in Jaipur on Wednesday. Here are three key player battles that are worth looking out for in the RR Vs GT match

Advertisement

AP%20Photo%2FSTR
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/STR
info_icon

Rajasthan Royals are set to host Gujarat Titans in match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Streaming | Full IPL Coverage)

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are the only team in the IPL 2024 which is unbeaten having won all four matches played so far in this season. They are also leading the points table. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have lost three out of five matches played so far.

David Miller, who missed the last two games for Gujarat Titans, is expected to be available for the match against Rajasthan Royals. The Titans have lost their last two games. The Shubman Gill-led team can come up with some changes in the playing XI for the next match.

Advertisement

Jos Buttler smashed a ton in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the game. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are also in good touch. Nandre Burger and Trent Boult have been successful with the new ball at the start.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

Keshav Maharaj - X/@DurbanSG
IPL 2024: RR Replace Prasidh Krishna With Keshav Maharaj

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Mandhar, B Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Shshant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma and Manav Suthar.

Advertisement

As the two teams face each other in the group-stage fixture, there are three key player battles from both teams that are worth watching out on Wednesday

1. Jos Buttler vs Spencer Johnson

Jos Buttler will be high in confidence after hitting a ton in the last match against RCB. Gujarat Titans' seamer Spencer Johnson has some raw pace and can swing the ball in both directions. He also comes to bowl in the initial overs when he is likely to counter Buttler.

MS Dhoni - AP/R Parthibhan
IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Losing His Touch? Drops Catch, Misses Run Out In CSK's Win Over KKR

BY Outlook Sports Desk

2. Shubman Gill vs Trent Boult

Shubman Gill likes to give a solid start by attacking the pacers in the powerplay. Trent Boult has a good record of taking wickets in the first over in the IPL. He must be willing to give another good start against Gujarat Titans and Shubman Gill's wicket might do the work easy for Rajasthan Royals. Gill may also come heavy on him with his numerous shots in his arsenal. The player battle is going to be an interesting one.

3. Riyan Parag vs Rashid Khan

Riyan Parag has shown positive growth in his game and shot selection. He has already played a few innings in this season where his maturity and game awareness were praised a lot. He is the Royals' designated number-four batter and possesses the ability to shift gears when needed. Rashid Khan has not been as effective since his recovery from injury, but he could still prove dangerous for Parag on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Chennai; What If We Rename Parts Of China, Says Rajnath In Arunachal
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him