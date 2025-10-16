Qatar Vs Samoa Live Score, T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: QAT Bowling First

Welcome to the live coverage of the Qatar vs Samoa clash at the Super Six stage of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 taking place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman on Thursday, October 16. The match is of no consequence as all three teams that will qualify for the T20 World Cup have already been decided. Both Qatar and Samoa are playing for pride.