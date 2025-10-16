Qatar Vs Samoa Live Score, T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: QAT Bowling First

Welcome to the live coverage of the Qatar vs Samoa clash at the Super Six stage of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 taking place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman on Thursday, October 16. The match is of no consequence as all three teams that will qualify for the T20 World Cup have already been decided. Both Qatar and Samoa are playing for pride.
Toss Update And Playing XIs
Qatar have won the toss and opted to field first.
Samoa (Playing XI): Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Benjamin Mailata, Samuel French(w), Saumani Tiai, Fereti Sululoto, Caleb Jasmat(c), Solomon Nash, Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg
Qatar (Playing XI): Imal Liyanage(w), Zubair Ali, Shariq Munir, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Tanveer, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Shahzaib Jamil, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Daniel Archer Louis, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed
Qatar have only won a single match in the Super Six stage and that victory came against Japan in their last outing. Qatar beat Japan by three wickets in a close game in a final over thriller.
Samoa are yet to taste victory in the Super Six stage and would like to get a win. They lost to Japan by four wickets in a close game but were thrashed in one sided manner by Oman and UAE.
Samoa Squad: Caleb Jasmat(c), Ross Taylor, Fereti Sululoto, Benjamin Mailata, Sean Solia, Samuel French(w), Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, Saumani Tiai, Noah Mead, Darius Visser, Solomon Nash, Daniel Burgess, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Ili Tugaga
