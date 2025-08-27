Qatar Vs Denmark Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 Match 24: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Qatar and Denmark are facing each other in the 24th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A, 2024-26. Qatar and Denmark have both been poor in the competition so far but the two sides come into this clash on the back of win in their previous match.
Qatar Vs Denmark Toss Update
Denmark have won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Qatar Vs Denmark Playing XIs
Qatar: Imal Liyanage (c) (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Shakkir Kassim, Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Ikramullah, Arif Nasir Uddin, Daniel Archer, Shahzaib Ahmed, Amir Farooq, Owais Ahmed
Denmark: Hamid Shah (c), Sebastian Heath (wk), Taranjit Bharaj, Musa Shaheen, Delawar Khan, Saif Ahmad, Surya Anand, Eshan Karimi, Lucky Ali, Shakeel Zeb, Abdullah Mahmood
ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 Points Table
Qatar have only one win in seven matches. They lost six straight games before beating Kenya in their last outing to earn their first win of the competition. Denmark too have gone up and down this tournament with three wins and four losses.
Qatar Vs Denmark ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 Live Streaming
The Qatar Vs Denmark, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 match 24 will be streamed live on FanCode in India.