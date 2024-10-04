Cricket

Poonam Yadav's Unplayable Wrong'un To Ellyse Perry Is Greatest Moment Of Women's T20 WC - Watch

From Poonam Yadav's unplayable wrong'un to Ellyse Perry, to Harmanpreet Kaur's unusual run out -- watch the FanCraze Greatest Moment in Women’s T20 World Cup history here

Australia Vs India, Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav (R) Leads IND To Victory Vs AUS In Opener
Ellyse Perry will forever be haunted by the name Poonam Yadav, and with good reason. In the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Perry stood as a formidable threat to India, but it was Yadav's mesmerizing leg-spin that dismantled the Australian star and sparked one of India’s most iconic victories. (More Sports News)

That unplayable delivery didn’t just win the game -- now, in 2024, it has been crowned the FanCraze Greatest Moment in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

Poonam Yadav’s Magic: Watch

In that face off, Perry charged down the pitch, trying to meet Yadav’s delivery, but was deceived by a cunning wrong-un that dipped and snuck between bat and pad, crashing into leg stump.

Thereafter the brilliant spell by Yadav set the tone for India's perfect start to the seventh edition of the Women's T20 World Cup as she won Player of the Match award for her beautiful spells.

Virender Sehwag poses with Tosham constituency candidate Anirudh Chaudhary (left)
Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Yadav isn’t the only Indian in the mix, two more moments have made the list, but they don’t bring much joy. Harmanpreet Kaur’s heartbreaking run out and India’s tough 2020 final, where Alyssa Healy smashed Shikha Pandey for three consecutive sixes in front of 85,000 at the MCG.

Healy’s blistering 75 off 39 balls helped Australia secure their record fifth Women’s T20 World Cup title.

Kaur's unusual run out is also part of the mix, a split-second moment that shocked the cricket world in 2023.

With India in control during their T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, needing 41 from 33 deliveries with six wickets in hand, Kaur appeared to be cruising as she ran a seemingly routine two.

But Healy, spotting an opportunity, whipped the bails off after receiving a throw from the deep. Kaur’s bat had gotten stuck in the turf just as she made her ground.

Third umpire replays confirmed she was short, leading to a game-changing dismissal.

