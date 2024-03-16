Peshawar Zalmi, coming off a long journey of aspirations, seeking retribution, are now ready to face the resilient Islamabad United in the second elimination match of the 2024 Pakistan Super League on March 16, Saturday in Karachi. (More Cricket News)
A defeat to the Multan Sultans by 7 wickets in the playoff made the path difficult for Babar Azam's side who will now have to square off Shadab Khan's challenge one last time this season to enter the finals of PSL for the sixth time. Starting the season with two losses straight, the Zalmis won three out of their previous four matches played, crawling up to the second position in the points table. With 6 wins out of the 10 matches played, they are just behind the undefeated Sultans. highlights Babar Azam's exceptional batting skills, who has scored 544 runs so far, which is the most anyone has achieved.
On the other hand, Islamabad United continues their story of glory coming off with 5 wins out of 10 matches played. In their playoff game against Quetta Gladiators, the red-clad team claimed victory by 39 runs. The match showcased the phenomenal bowling of Imad Wasim who took 3 wickets, including the dismissal of Quetta's captain Rilie Roussouw. Additionally, Martin Guptill's 56 off 47 balls contributed to United's total of 175 runs. With their sights set on the final match, the team aims to rewrite their history, having previously achieved this feat in 2018.
Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United have locked horns twice previously this season, with each team winning one match and losing one. In their first encounter, Babar Azam's impressive 111 off 67 balls turned the tides in their favour winning the match by 7 runs. And, in the second clash, Shadab Khan played exceptionally well, scoring 81 runs off 50 balls, setting a target of 197 runs, and taking 3 wickets to secure a smooth victory by 29 runs. What lies ahead in their third meet will determine which team is going to face Multan Sultans aiming to grab the trophy for the second time.
When and where the Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Eliminator 2, will be played?
Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will square off in the second eliminator match of Pakistan Super League 2024 on, March 16, Saturday at the National Stadium in Karachi at 9:30 PM local time/10:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Eliminator 2 match?
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD will broadcast the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
However, fans can still witness all the action as the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match will be available for live stream on the Fancode app and website in India.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Squads:
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Gus Atkinson, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Shamar Joseph (partial replacement for Gus Atkinson).
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Jordan Cox, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy.