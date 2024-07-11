Cricket

Pakistan Champions Vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2024 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs WI Match

Here's the all the live streaming details of Pakistan Champions Vs West Indies Champions, World Championship of Legends 2024 semi-final match

Shahid Afridi in action during Champions vs Pakistan Champions, World Championship of Legends semi-final. Photo: Instagram | World Championship of Legends
Pakistan Champions and West Indies Champions will go head to head in the semi-final match of the 2024 World Championship of Legends on July 12, Friday at the County Cricket Ground, Northampton.  (More Cricket News)

Younis Khan's Pakistan Champions secured their spot in the semi-finals as the first team, showcasing dominance throughout the group stage. They won four out of their first games, defeating Australia, India, England, and West Indies. Pakistan finished second overall, with their only loss in the league stage coming against South Africa.

On the other hand, the West Indies, led by Daren Sammy, are entering the top four after finishing third in the group stage points table with two wins from three matches. They advanced due to a superior Net Run Rate (NNR), having defeated England and South Africa during the group stage.

Pakistan had previously defeated West Indies by 29 runs in the group stage. Will this upcoming match be a chance for revenge by Windies or another showdown of domination by Khan's men?

When is Pakistan Champions Vs West Indies Champions WCL 2024 Semi-final match?

Pakistan Champions Vs West Indies Champions World Champions League 2024 Semi-final match will be held on July 12, Friday at the County Cricket Ground, Northampton at 12:30 PM local time, 5:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Pakistan Champions Vs West Indies Champions WCL 2024 Semi-final match?

In India the World Champions League 2024 semi-final match will be live aired on Star Sports TV channel. For live streaming online, FanCode is the option.

In Pakistan the matches will be available to stream on Tamasha app and website.

Fans in West Indies can watch the World Champions League matches on Fox Sports.

TNT Sports is the broadcast partner of the game in the United Kingdom.

Pakistan Squad: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Sohail Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed

West Indies Squad: Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Samuel Badree, Daren Sammy, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn, Jonathan Carter, Kirk Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Jason Mohammed, Rayad Emrit, Tino Best, Navin Stewart

