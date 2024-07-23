Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup 2024: PAK-W Opt To Bowl

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in their Group A encounter against the United Arab Emirates in match nine of the Women's Asia Cup 2024. The PAK-W vs UAE-W match will be telecast live. Check live streaming and other match details HERE. (Full Coverage | Preview)
Pakistan Vs UAE Playing XI
United Arab Emirates Women (Playing XI): Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar(c), Tuba Hassan, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
Pakistan have one win and a loss in their two matches while UAE have not been able to win any of their two games so far in this tournament.
With a win against UAE, Pakistan will almost confirm their qualification for the semifinals of the Women's Asia Cup 2024. After losing in a one-sided encounter against India in their opening game, Pakistan bounced back strongly with a big win over Nepal. They would look to dominate UAE who have not been able to win any of their two matches.
UAE lost the tournament opener against Nepal and then went down to India by 78 runs.
After this match, India play Nepal in the final Group A match of the tournament.