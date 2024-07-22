Pakistan women are set to clash with UAE women in their last group-stage match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
The Nida Dar-led Pakistan team desperately need a victory to book a seat in the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. Nepal, who have the same two points as them, will be playing India at the same venue on Tuesday.
Pakistan women lost their first match against India by seven wickets but won the second match by a big margin of nine wickets against Nepal on Sunday. Gull Feroza played a brilliant 57-run knock in the match.
UAE women have lost both of their opening games against Nepal and India respectively. In their last match against India, they leaked 201 runs and were restricted to 123/7 after 20 overs as India women won the match by 78 runs.
PAK-W Vs UAE-W Full Squads:
Pakistan Women: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar(c), Tuba Hassan, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail, Najiha Alvi, Tasmia Rubab
UAE Women: Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Emily Thomas, Rishitha Rajith, Suraksha Kotte
Live Streaming And Broadcast Of Pakistan women vs UAE women match in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024:
When and where is Pakistan women vs UAE women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 9?
The match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Tuesday, July 23 starting from 02:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Pakistan women vs UAE women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 9 in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Pakistan women vs UAE women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 9 in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar in India.