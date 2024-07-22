Cricket

Pakistan Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs UAE-W Match

Pakistan women will face UAE women in match 9 of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the PAK-W Vs UAE-W Match

Pakistan players celebrating after wickets - pic 2
Pakistan pacer Fatima Sana (R) celebrating a wicket of Nepal women batter with her teammate. Photo: ACC
info_icon

Pakistan women are set to clash with UAE women in their last group-stage match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The Nida Dar-led Pakistan team desperately need a victory to book a seat in the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. Nepal, who have the same two points as them, will be playing India at the same venue on Tuesday.

Pakistan women lost their first match against India by seven wickets but won the second match by a big margin of nine wickets against Nepal on Sunday. Gull Feroza played a brilliant 57-run knock in the match.

UAE women have lost both of their opening games against Nepal and India respectively. In their last match against India, they leaked 201 runs and were restricted to 123/7 after 20 overs as India women won the match by 78 runs.

Pakistan women batter Muneeba Ali playing a shot during her unbeaten knock against Nepal in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024. - Photo: X/ @TheRealPCB
PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Pakistan Women Beat Nepal By Nine Wickets In Dambulla

BY PTI

PAK-W Vs UAE-W Full Squads:

Pakistan Women: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar(c), Tuba Hassan, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail, Najiha Alvi, Tasmia Rubab

UAE Women: Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Emily Thomas, Rishitha Rajith, Suraksha Kotte

Live Streaming And Broadcast Of Pakistan women vs UAE women match in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024:

When and where is Pakistan women vs UAE women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 9?

The match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Tuesday, July 23 starting from 02:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Pakistan women vs UAE women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 9 in India?

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream the Pakistan women vs UAE women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 9 in India?

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs UAE-W Match
  2. PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Pakistan Women Beat Nepal By Nine Wickets In Dambulla
  3. PAK Vs NEP, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Pakistan Women Thrash Nepal By Nine Wickets To Keep Semis Hopes Alive - As It Happened
  4. India Vs UAE Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Beat UAE-W By 78 Runs In Dambulla
  5. BCCI Announces Rs 8.5 Crore Support For IOA For Indian Paris Olympics Contingent
Football News
  1. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  2. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
  3. Erik Ten Hag Convinced Antony Can Still Be A Success At Manchester United
  4. Domagoj Vida Calls Time On International Career With Croatia
  5. Rui Costa Confirms Joao Neves Bid Amid Premier League Interest In Benfica Star
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  2. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
  3. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  5. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
Hockey News
  1. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Economic Boycott Of Muslims’: MP Mahua Moitra Moves SC Against Kanwar Yatra Eateries Order
  2. Gujarat Reports 13 Fresh Cases, 5 Fatalities Related To Chandipura Virus
  3. More Than 4,500 Indian Students Return From Violence-Hit Bangladesh
  4. India News Highlights: Economic Survey To Be Tabled On Monday; Internet Suspended In Haryana's Nuh
  5. ‘Bowing Before Gun-Toting Forces’: Omar Abdullah Slams Calls For Delaying J&K Polls Amid Terror Attacks
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  2. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  3. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
  4. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
  5. 5 Fun And Simple Ways To Live Sustainably
World News
  1. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  2. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  3. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Attacks Intensify As Tensions Rise Between Kyiv And Moscow
  5. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate