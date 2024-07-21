Cricket

PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Pakistan Women Beat Nepal By Nine Wickets In Dambulla

Pakistan, who were beaten by India in their first match, will have to defeat UAE in their last group game to retain the semifinal hopes as Nepal also have two points

pakistan-women-nationa-criket-team-nepal-pcb-x
Pakistan women batter Muneeba Ali playing a shot during her unbeaten knock against Nepal in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @TheRealPCB
info_icon

Gull Feroza’s belligerent fifty helped Pakistan beat Nepal by nine wickets in Dambulla on Sunday and stay in contention for a semifinal berth in the women’s Asia Cup. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Feroza (57, 35b, 10x4) was helped copiously by her partner Muneeba Ali (46 not out, 34b, 8x4) as Pakistan raced past the target of 109 in just 11.5 overs. They added 105 runs for the opening wicket.

Now, the Nida Dar-led side has two points from as many Group A matches, and the win also has boosted their net run rate to +0.40.

However, Pakistan, who were beaten by India in their first match, will have to defeat UAE in their last group game to retain the semifinal hopes as Nepal also have two points.

But for this position of relative comfort, Pakistan will have to thank Feroza and her aggressive intent.

The right-hand batter was on overdrive from the word go and reached her fifty in just 30 balls, a fierce cut-off left-arm spinner Kritika Marasini to deep point taking her past the mark.

India women team players shaking hands with UAE women players after the match in Dambulla. - Photo: ACC
IND-W Vs UAE-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Thrash UAE By 78 Runs In Dambulla

BY Jagdish Yadav

In contrast, Muneeba started slowly but found her range when she smashed left-arm spinner Sita Rana Magar for three fours in the sixth over.

Once the right-hand-left-hand combination at the pole position got going, Nepal bowlers had nowhere to hide.

Earlier, their Pakistan counterparts were in fine fettle and were led well by veteran left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal, who operated with the new ball to take two wickets for 19 runs.

Nepal were limited to a lowly 108 for six.

Kabita Joshi made a 31 (23b, 4x4, 1x6) towards the end to prop up the Nepal innings which was also marred by three run outs.

Brief scores:

Nepal: 108/6 in 20 overs (Kabita Joshi 31 not out, Sita Rana Magar 26; Sadia Iqbal 2/19) lost to Pakistan: 110/1 in 11.5 overs (Gull Feroza 57, Muneeba Ali 46 not out) by 9 wickets.

