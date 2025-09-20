Sunil Gavaskar has come out in support of Suryakumar Yadav who demoted himself to number 11 in the batting order in India's 21-run victory over Oman on Friday night in their last Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash. In a bizarre move, the Indian skipper kept demoting himself in the batting order and ultimately was slated to come in at number 11 before it was not required as India did not lose their ninth wicket.