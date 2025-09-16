Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In PAK Vs UAE Game

PAK take on UAE in match 10 of the Asia Cup 2025
Key battles for PAK vs UAE match that will be played in Dubai
The winner of this tie will progress to the Super 4s
Pakistan, who come into this tie on the back of a thrashing against India, take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in match 10 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 17 in Dubai. The winner of this tie will progress to the Super 4s and have another crack at Suryakumar Yadav-led side.
Pakistan have an old habit of losing to minnows in ICC events (USA, Ireland) and if UAE do produce their A-game, then the Men In Green could be heading back home early.
Here are three key battles to look out for between PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match -
Muhammad Waseem vs Shaheen Shah Afridi
The third-highest run-getter in the tournament (88 runs) at a strike rate of 115.79, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem has been his side's standout player. His innings of 69 against Oman helped UAE post 172/5 in 20 overs. Up against him will be Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is yet to stamp his authority in the tourney. The left-arm pacer's battle with Waseem will be a treat, given what's on the line in this match.
Junaid Siddique vs Saim Ayub
UAE bowler Junaid Siddique picked up four wickets for 23 runs against Oman and has been their standout bowler in this Asia Cup 2025. With confidence flowing through his veins, he will be vying to bowl against Saim Ayub, who has recorded two ducks in this tournament.
Alishan Sharafu vs Mohammad Nawaz
UAE's opening batter Alishan Sharafu scored a battling fifty to give his side a great start against Oman in their previous game. Up against him will be Pakistan's ace spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who will be slightly under pressure, given his bowling performance against India. With Saim Ayub grabbing three wickets in the previous game, Nawaz's place could come under threat and will need to start performing if he has to retain his spot in the playing XI.
Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 – Squads
Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh