Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In PAK Vs UAE Game

Alishan Sharafu vs Mohammad Nawaz

UAE's opening batter Alishan Sharafu scored a battling fifty to give his side a great start against Oman in their previous game. Up against him will be Pakistan's ace spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who will be slightly under pressure, given his bowling performance against India. With Saim Ayub grabbing three wickets in the previous game, Nawaz's place could come under threat and will need to start performing if he has to retain his spot in the playing XI.