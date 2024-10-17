Cricket

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Sajid Khan Takes Five As England Go Seven Down In Multan

Follow ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test third day here

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_Sajid Khan
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and England. Day 1 and Day 2 were absorbing as ever as Pakistan fought their way back in the Test with six English wickets. At the close of play, the visitors were 239/6.

Sajid Khan was the tormentor in-chief as he bamboozled the English batters, as they could not face the turning ball on the Multan track. For England, the hopes now lie on Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse as they look to wipe out 127 runs on day 3.

Duckett’s 114 off 129 balls looked to have kept England in the driver’s seat before it lost four late wickets in a sensational collapse against spinners Sajid Khan (4-86) and Noman Ali (2-75).

Khan struck three times in 10 deliveries and got the big wickets of Joe Root (34), Duckett and Harry Brook (9). Ben Stokes, returning to Test cricket from a torn hamstring, got caught close to the wicket of Ali’s left-arm spin after scoring just 1 off five balls.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Earlier, Jack Leach grabbed 4-114 and fast bowlers Carse (3-50) and Matthew Potts (2-66) shared five wickets in between them before Pakistan was dismissed shortly after lunch.

