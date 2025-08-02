Pakistan Champions Vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 Final: Predicted XIs, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

It's Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions tonight at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Threatened by the cancellation of the India vs Pakistan matches, the World Championship of Legends 2025 will finally conclude with the final after a fortnight of cricketing action featuring legends of the game. Watch the Pakistan vs South Africa cricket match live.
The second edition of the World Championship of Legends started with much fanfare. In the opener, Pakistan beat England by five runs on July 18, 2025.
But, with India scheduled to face Pakistan in the third match, it became too evident even to predict the outcome -- no play, and the IND vs PAK semi-final was also called off as off-field matters had the final say. Neutral fans were denied a reprise of the 2024 final, which the Yuvraj Singh-led India won by five wickets in a final over finish.
The final, however, will be purely a cricketing battle between Shoaib Malik's Pakistan Champions against AB de Villiers' South Africa Champions. Both teams have an ensemble cast, and many in their respective ranks are legit legends. Tonight's T20 showdown is sure to attract sufficient attention.
Benefitting from India's pullout, Pakistan will enter the final undefeated. South Africa Champions, on the contrary, tasted defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the league stage, and their opener against the West Indies was also a tied match, which they eventually won in the bowl-out. In the semi-final, they survived a thriller to beat Australia Champions by one run.
World Championship of Legends 2025 Final: Pakistan Vs South Africa Likely Playing XIs
Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, and Saeed Ajmal.
South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, and Duanne Olivier.
World Championship of Legends 2025 Final: Live Streaming
When will the Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 final be played?
The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions will be held on Saturday, August 2.
At what time will the Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 final start?
The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions will begin at 9 PM IST.
Where to watch the Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 final in India?
The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 final in India?
The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
Pakistan vs South Africa WCL 2025 Squads
Pakistan Champions Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, , Sarfaraz Ahmed, , Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq.
South Africa Champions Squad: Richard Levi, AB de Villiers(c), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Albie Morkel, Dane Vilas(w), Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Sarel Erwee.