Cricket

Pakistan A Vs Oman A Live Streaming, ACC T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Group B Match

Pakistan A Vs Oman: Here's All the Live Streaming and Squad Information for Match 7 of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024

Oman-Cricket-Team
The Oman A cricket team. Photo: X/TheOmanCricket
info_icon

Pakistan A are set to clash with Oman A in the seventh match of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 on Monday, October 21 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). (More Cricket News)

Pakistan A, also known as the Pakistan Shaheens, are entering this match after a seven-run defeat to India A. As the bruised defending champions of the Emerging Asia Cup, they are determined to work harder against Oman to secure a strong position for retaining their title.

Similarly, Oman are also entering this match after a defeat against UAE. Both teams currently sit at the bottom of Group B, each with one loss.

The eight teams in the tournament are divided into two groups of four, competing in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Representative image showing a cricket bat and ball. - File
The Ford Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan A Vs Oman A: Full Squads

Pakistan A: Mohammad Haris (C), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran, Haseebullah Khan, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Moqim, Mehran Mumtaz, Abdul Samad, Omair Yousud

Oman A: Jatinder Singh (C, WK), Shakeel Ahmed, Wasim Ali, Aryan Bisht, Sandeep Goud, Aamir Kaleem, Mehran Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Hammad Mirza (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Bukkapatnam Siddharth and Karan Sonavale

Pakistan A Vs Oman A: Live Streaming

When to watch Pakistan A vs Oman A ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B Match?

The Pakistan A vs Oman ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B Match will be played on Monday, October 21 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) at 2:30pm IST.

Where to watch Pakistan A vs Oman A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B Match?

The Pakistan A vs Oman A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Fans in India can watch the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B matches on the Disney+Hotsar app. In addition, all the matches of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will be available to live-stream on the FanCode app and website.

