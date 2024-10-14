Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return

England captain Stokes has been out since the start of August with a hamstring injury but was seen in the nets bowling at full pace ahead of the next Test, which starts on Tuesday in Multan

Ben-Stokes
Ben Stokes steams in the Multan heat as England captain prepares to return
Ben Stokes is expected to come back into England's side for the second Test against Pakistan, with the all-rounder returning to his peak fitness. (More Cricket News)

Former team-mate and bowling coach James Anderson says Stokes is firing on all cylinders as he prepares to return.

"He looks great. He has worked really hard on his fitness and looking as strong as I've ever seen him," Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, said to BBC Sport on Sunday.

"He's had a good bowl in the nets and looks good to go."

Anderson acknowledged that managing Stokes' workload could work favourably for England, who will expect spinners Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashar, as well as part-time option Joe Root, to do most of the bowling.

"When we're talking about Ben's workloads and his bowling, it might play into our hands with that, with the spinners potentially playing more of a part," Anderson added.

England's Ben Stokes watches from the sidelines. - Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
PAK Vs ENG: Ben Stokes Might Be Ready For England Return In Second Test Against Pakistan

BY Associated Press

England did not miss Stokes in the first Test, battling to victory by an innings and 47 runs despite conceding 556 to Pakistan in the first innings last week.

Joe Root's stunning 262, coupled with Harry Brook's remarkable 317, led the fightback before left-armer Leach took 4-30 from just 6.5 overs in Pakistan's final-innings collapse.

Questions remain whether the same pitch will be employed in Multan, where cracks were already showing, instead of a new surface.

"Going off the last game, we did see it go up and down, mainly down, towards the back end," Anderson continued.

"The cracks started opening up. I'm no groundsman, but I don't think you can make cracks go back together that easily, certainly in three days.

"You'd expect it to do something off the cracks and with it being dry and hot again, you'd expect the spinners to play more of a part.

"We don't know what we’re going to get. It could be another pitch, or they have repaired this one really well and it's flat again."

