Cricket

On This Day In 2015, April 8: Paul Downton Sacked As Managing Director Of England Cricket

Taking over from Hugh Morris, Paul Downton picked up the aftermath of the brutal 2013-14 Ashes whitewash and immediately took ownership of the decision to ex-communicate star batter Kevin Pietersen, whose own relationship with the squad had fallen into disrepair

Advertisement

Anthony%20Devlin%2FPA
Paul Downton’s career in administration would get a second chapter, though, returning as director of cricket at his former county, Kent. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA
info_icon

Paul Downton ended a torrid 14-month tenure as managing director of England cricket when he was sacked on this day in 2015. (More Cricket News)

The former Test wicketkeeper was judged to have the right mix of on-field experience and business savvy from his time in the city, but was overwhelmed by events during his turbulent reign.

Taking over from Hugh Morris, he picked up the aftermath of the brutal 2013/14 Ashes whitewash and immediately took ownership of the decision to ex-communicate star batter Kevin Pietersen, whose own relationship with the squad had fallen into disrepair.

The ECB was later forced to apologise for breaching a settlement agreement with Pietersen following comments made by Downton to BBC’s Test Match Special.

Advertisement

Downton’s judgement was questioned when he reappointed Peter Moores for a second stint in charge of the team despite his previous failure in the role, hailing him as the “best coach of his generation” and “the future of English cricket”.

info_icon

Although Moores narrowly outlasted him, a dire performance at the 2015 World Cup reflected badly on both men.

New ECB chief executive Tom Harrison made the call to oust Downton while the Test team were on tour in the West Indies, declaring: “Paul is a man of great integrity. Today has been a very tough day for the ECB and we’ve made a tough decision on a highly respected member of staff.

Advertisement

“Today is about the future of cricket. Today is about where this organisation is set to go over the next four to five years.”

The brief for Downton’s job was tightened and rebranded, attracting a more current figure in the shape of recent Test captain Andrew Strauss. With a renewed emphasis on elite performance, he replaced Moores with Trevor Bayliss and set the groundwork for England’s World Cup triumph in 2019.

Downton’s career in administration would get a second chapter, though, returning as director of cricket at his former county, Kent.

His time at Canterbury proved more productive, overseeing promotion to Division One of the County Championship in his first year and subsequent titles in the T20 and 50-over formats. He retired at the end of the 2023 campaign amid plentiful praise for his work.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Numbers Of The 'Pushpa' Star
  2. Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop
  3. Sports World LIVE: Rhodes Ends Roman's Reign At WrestleMania, Crowned New Undisputed WWE Champion
  4. 'Vettaiyan': Rajinikanth's Action Flick To Have A Theatrical Release This October, Check Out New Poster
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In UP, A Two-Way Fight Between Caste And 'Development'
  6. The Evolution of Samajwadi Party: From Anti-Congress Roots to Joining INDIA Bloc
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM To Kickstart Maharashtra Campaign Today; Kangana Ranaut's Old Post On Beef Consumption Resurfaces
  8. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused