Oman Vs Netherlands 1st T20I, Toss Update: OMA Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs

Oman captain won the toss and elected to field first against Netherlands in their first T20I match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat today, (November 13, Wednesday). (More Cricket News)
Oman Vs Netherlands 1st T20I Playing XIs:
Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe
Oman (Playing XI): Ashish Odedara, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Wasim Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmed, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Sufyan Mehmood
Oman and the Netherlands are set to meet again after a thrilling encounter on Monday in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. In a gripping 50-over match, Oman narrowly triumphed by just one run, defending a modest target of 156. The Netherlands were bowled out for 154 runs in 45.3 overs, falling agonizingly short.
The Netherlands were placed third in the eight-team Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 points table, with 14 points from 12 games. Oman too have 14 points from 12 games, but are in fifth spot due to a worse net run rate (-0.047 as against 0.144).
Oman Vs Netherlands 1st T20I Live Streaming:
There is no information available yet on whether and where the first T20I between Netherlands and Oman will be telecast and live-streamed in India. However, cricket fans can check ICC TV as they air select matches live.
Full Squads:
Oman Squad: Pratik Athavale, Jatinder Singh(c), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Hammad Mirza(w), Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Jay Odedra, Khalid Kail, Aamir Kaleem, Shakeel Ahmed, Ashish Odedara
Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Olivier Elenbaas