Nicholas Pooran Announces Retirement From International Cricket: 'Thank You For Walking Journey With Me'

Pooran had already skipped the ongoing T20 series against England to rest following his time playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League

West Indies' all-time leading run scorer and appearance-maker in T20Is, Nicholas Pooran, has announced his retirement from international duty. 

Pooran, who made his West Indies debut in 2016 against Pakistan, has called time on his nine-year career after making 167 appearances for his country. 

The 29-year-old finishes his time on the international stage with 1,983 runs in 61 ODIs, and 2,275 runs in 106 T20Is, more than any other West Indies player. 

He also has deals with Major League Cricket (MLC) and The Hundred this summer.

His retirement comes as a shock since it was only in November last year - on the occasion of his 100th T20I cap - that Pooran had said he could play 100 more T20Is.

In a statement on his social media, Pooran wrote on Monday: "After much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce my retirement from international cricket.

"This game we love has given and will continue to give so much - joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies.

"Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it's hard to put into words what that truly means to me.

"To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart."To the fans - thank you for your unwavering love.

"You lifted me in the tough moments and celebrated the good ones with unmatched passion. To my family, friends and teammates - thank you for walking the journey with me.

"Your belief and support carried me through it all. Though this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade.

"I wish the team and the region nothing but success and strength for the road ahead."

In 2022, Pooran was appointed West Indies' white-ball captain but stepped down after a disastrous T20 World Cup in Australia that year.

He had arguably his best year in 2024, hitting the most sixes in a calendar year (170) before finishing IPL 2025 with 524 runs at a strike rate of 196.25 with five half-centuries.

Pooran was also expected to be a key part of West Indies' plans for the 2026 T20 World Cup early next year, but the Windies will now have to look at other options. 

