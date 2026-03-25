New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I Live Streaming: White Ferns Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
New Zealand face South Africa for the final women's T20I
Hagley Oval in Christchurch hosts the series concluder
The White Ferns have an unassailable lead of 3-1
New Zealand Women will look to complete a dominant series victory as they face South Africa in the series concluding 5th and final T20I at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Having already secured an unassailable 3-1 lead, the White Ferns are the clear favorites to finish with a flourish.
The hosts have been powered by the exceptional form of Amelia Kerr, who leads the series scoring with 171 runs, and veteran Sophie Devine, fresh off a match-winning 64 in the fourth T20I. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Jess Kerr (8 wickets), has consistently stifled the Proteas' lineup.
For South Africa, the match is about pride and building momentum ahead of the upcoming ODI leg.
While Annerie Dercksen impressed with a fiery half-century in the last outing and Kayla Reyneke has shown middle-order grit, captain Laura Wolvaardt will need a big performance to challenge New Zealand’s clinical efficiency on home soil.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I Live Streaming: Toss Update
South Africa women won the toss and elected to bowl first.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I Live Streaming: Playing XIs
New Zealand Women: Isabella Gaze(w), Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Jess Kerr, Flora Devonshire, Nensi Patel, Lea Tahuhu
South Africa Women: Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Karabo Meso(w), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune