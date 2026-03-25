New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I Live Streaming: White Ferns Bat First; Check Playing XIs

New Zealand welcome South Africa for the final time in the on-going 5-match women's T20I series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Get the toss and playing XI updates

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women Live Streaming, 5th T20I
New Zealand Women lost the toss and will bowl first. Photo: X/@WHITE_FERNS
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand face South Africa for the final women's T20I

  • Hagley Oval in Christchurch hosts the series concluder

  • The White Ferns have an unassailable lead of 3-1

New Zealand Women will look to complete a dominant series victory as they face South Africa in the series concluding 5th and final T20I at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Having already secured an unassailable 3-1 lead, the White Ferns are the clear favorites to finish with a flourish.

The hosts have been powered by the exceptional form of Amelia Kerr, who leads the series scoring with 171 runs, and veteran Sophie Devine, fresh off a match-winning 64 in the fourth T20I. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Jess Kerr (8 wickets), has consistently stifled the Proteas' lineup.

For South Africa, the match is about pride and building momentum ahead of the upcoming ODI leg.

While Annerie Dercksen impressed with a fiery half-century in the last outing and Kayla Reyneke has shown middle-order grit, captain Laura Wolvaardt will need a big performance to challenge New Zealand’s clinical efficiency on home soil.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I Live Streaming: Toss Update

South Africa women won the toss and elected to bowl first.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I Live Streaming: Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Isabella Gaze(w), Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Jess Kerr, Flora Devonshire, Nensi Patel, Lea Tahuhu

Related Content
SA-W skipper Laura Wolvaardt in action. - X/ProteasWomenCSA
NZ-W Vs SA-W, 4th T20I: White Ferns Gain Unassailable 3-1 Lead With Close 6 Wicket Victory Over Proteas Women
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women Toss Update, 3rd T20I: SA-W won the toss and opted to bat first. - X/ ProteasWomenCSA
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd Women's T20I: White Ferns Gain 2-1 Series Lead With 6 Wicket Win Against Proteas
New Zealand women's team skipper Amelia Kerr (c) celebrates a wicket. - X/WHITE_FERNS
New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd Women's T20I: Where To Watch NZ-W Vs SA-W On TV And Online?
NZ-W thumped SA-W by 80 runs in the first T20I. - X/WHITE_FERNS
NZ-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine Shine As White Ferns Beat Proteas Women By 80 Runs
Related Content

South Africa Women: Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Karabo Meso(w), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: RR, RCB Get New Owners In Whopping Deals; Ben Duckett Withdrawal Sparks Ban Talk

  2. Rinku Singh Named Kolkata Knight Riders' Vice-Captain For IPL 2026

  3. Rajasthan Royals Sold For 1.63 Billion US Dollars: Here's How Harsha Bhogle, Sourav Ganguly Reacted

  4. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Another Australian Quick As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season

  5. Who Is Kal Somani? America-Based Entrepreneur Behind USD 1.6 Billion Rajasthan Royals Acquisition

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 24, 2026

  2. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  3. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  4. CM Rekha Gupta Unveils ‘Green Budget’; ₹22,236 Cr Outlay For Sustainable Development

  5. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

Entertainment News

  1. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  2. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  5. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  3. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  4. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  5. From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

  2. Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

  3. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  4. Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

  5. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  6. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident

  8. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links