New Zealand Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ODI Head-To-Head Record - Key Stats

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Get match 7 prediction, win probability, ODI head-to-head, and other key stats ahead of the clash at Holkar Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Womens World Cup: ODI Head-To-Head Record Key Stats
New Zealand Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa batter in action. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon

New Zealand Women (NZ W) will clash with South Africa Women (SA W) in match 7 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6.

New Zealand got off to a challenging start, suffering an 89-run defeat against defending champions Australia in Indore, despite a valiant century from skipper Sophie Devine.

South Africa Women, meanwhile, endured a disastrous opener in Guwahati, being bowled out for just 69 in 20.4 overs as the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England side cruised to a 10-wicket victory.

Both sides will now look to bounce back, with New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt tasked with lifting team morale after tough opening losses.

Though both teams aim to regroup, New Zealand vs South Africa weather and pitch will play an important role in how the match unfolds.

For the fans, New Zealand vs South Africa live Streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring you don’t miss any action from this ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash.

New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women: ODI Head-To-Head

  • Total Matches – 20

  • New Zealand Wins – 12

  • South Africa Wins – 8

New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women: Head-To-Head In ODI World Cup

In ODI World Cup history, New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) have faced each other four times, with New Zealand winning three of those encounters and South Africa claiming one victory.

The most recent clash came in Hamilton in 2022, where South Africa defeated New Zealand by 2 wickets.

New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women ODI: Most Runs

Suzie Bates has been a consistent performer for New Zealand Women, scoring 425 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30.35, with a strike rate of 68.88 and a highest score of 82 not out.

Her teammate Amy Satterthwaite has been in superb form as well, amassing 422 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 52.75, striking at 86.65, with a top score of 89 not out.

For South Africa Women, captain Laura Wolvaardt has led from the front, scoring 415 runs in 8 innings at a remarkable average of 69.16, with a strike rate of 65.97 and a highest score of 124 not out.

New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women ODI: Most Wickets

In ODIs between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women, the leading wicket-takers are Ayabonga Khaka with 21 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 22.19 and an economy of 4.28, with best figures of 3 for 27.

Marizanne Kapp has 17 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 21.70 and an economy of 3.88, including best figures of 4 for 29. Masabata Klaas has claimed 16 wickets in 14 innings, averaging 26.93 with an economy rate of 5.37 and best figures of 3 for 32.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Match Prediction

Looking at all the stats and past results, the New Zealand vs South Africa preview clearly shows that New Zealand Women hold a slight advantage heading into the clash.

Historical performances, key player stats, and head-to-head records favor the White Ferns. Google’s win prediction also reflects this, with New Zealand Women at a 56% win probability compared to 44% for South Africa Women.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
