The third warm-up match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 pits New Zealand against South Africa at The Seven Stadiums in Dubai on Sunday (September 29). This is the first of two warm-up games that each team plays, ahead of the tournament proper starting October 3. (More Cricket News)
The first two warm-up games saw interesting results. Sri Lanka defended a 144-run total with ease to beat Bangladesh by 33 runs. The other game resulted in an upset of sorts, with Scotland producing a clinical performance to beat Pakistan by eight wickets.
Coming to Sunday's clash, the White Ferns are undergoing a rut in T20I cricket at the moment. They have suffered a whopping 10 defeats in a row in their previous games, and will need to turn the tide strongly if they are to mount a challenge at this edition of the 20-over showpiece.
As for the Proteas, they are entering the marquee event with a better record, having clinched an eight-wicket win in the recently-concluded series decider against Pakistan. The 2-1 series victory was preceded by a 1-1 stalemate against India in July.
At the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa are placed in Group B and will kick off their campaign against West Indies in Dubai on October 4. New Zealand are in Group A and will take on India first, also in Dubai on October 4.
NZ-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 WC Warm-Up Match: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the New Zealand vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match be played?
The New Zealand vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be played at The Seven Stadiums in Dubai on Sunday, September 29 at 7:30pm IST.
Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match be telecast and live streamed?
There is no information available yet on whether and where the New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be telecast and live streamed in India. However, all the matches of the tournament proper will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
Squads
New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.