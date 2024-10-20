New Zealand Vs South Africa Final Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA-W Bowl First - Check Playing 11s

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday (October 20) in the grand finale of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
Playing XIs
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (capt), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.
Both sides are entering the final on the back of impressive campaigns and have each won four of their last five games, so an intense battle for the crown is on the cards.
The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
Squads
New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.