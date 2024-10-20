New Zealand Vs South Africa Final Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: NZ-W, RSA-W Both Eyeing First-Ever Title

New Zealand vs South Africa Final Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Toss Update
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday (October 20) in the grand finale of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.
New Zealand vs South Africa Final Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Head To Head
New Zealand women hold the upper hand in their head-to-head record against South Africa women, having played 16 matches and winning 11 of them. The Proteas have claimed victory on 4 occasions.
New Zealand vs South Africa Final Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Squads
New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.
New Zealand vs South Africa Final Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: When Will Match Start, Where To Watch?
The Women's T20 World Cup summit clash will commence at 7:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7pm IST. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. Both sides are entering the final on the back of impressive campaigns and have each won four of their last five games, so expect an intense battle for the crown.