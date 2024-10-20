New Zealand Vs South Africa Final Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: NZ-W, RSA-W Both Eyeing First-Ever Title

Captains Sophie Devine (right) and Laura Wolvaardt pose with the trophy ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and South Africa in Dubai. Photo: X/ICC

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the grand finale of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between New Zealand and South Africa in Dubai on Sunday (October 20). Neither the White Ferns nor the Proteas have lifted the coveted trophy before and thus, history beckons for one of the two sides in the United Arab Emirates. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the NZ-W vs RSA-W match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Oct 2024, 07:11:54 pm IST New Zealand vs South Africa Final Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Toss Update South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday (October 20) in the grand finale of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

20 Oct 2024, 06:53:52 pm IST New Zealand vs South Africa Final Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Head To Head New Zealand women hold the upper hand in their head-to-head record against South Africa women, having played 16 matches and winning 11 of them. The Proteas have claimed victory on 4 occasions.

20 Oct 2024, 06:53:35 pm IST New Zealand vs South Africa Final Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Squads New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu. South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.