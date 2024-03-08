Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: Josh Hazlewood Dominate Kiwis On Kane Willaimson's Landmark Match

Kane Williamson, in action on the first day of the 2nd Test of New Zealand Vs Australia, at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 8, Friday 2024. (Photo: X|BLACKCAPS)

Kane Williamson, in action on the first day of the 2nd Test of New Zealand Vs Australia, at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 8, Friday 2024. (Photo: X|BLACKCAPS)