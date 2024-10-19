Cricket

New Zealand Edge Out West Indies To Reach Women's T20 World Cup Final - Data Debrief

Efficient New Zealand bowling kept West Indies at bay, Suzie Bates only conceded six runs from the all-important final over to get them over the line

new zealand vs west indies
Eden Carson celebrates with Melie Kerr after New Zealand's win over West Indies
info_icon

New Zealand claimed a dramatic eight-run victory over West Indies to reach their first Women's T20 World Cup final since 2010, with Eden Carson starring with the ball. (Highlights | More Cricket News)

The Black Caps will face South Africa in Sunday's showpiece match, with a first-time champion guaranteed after New Zealand held firm in a tense finale in Sharjah.

New Zealand were limited to 128-9 with the bat as Deandra Dottin finished with fine figures of 4-22, including the crucial wickets of opener Amelia Kerr (7) and Brooke Halliday (18) – the latter with a zipping delivery that crashed into off stump.

The Windies took up the bat in confident mood after two final-over wickets further dented New Zealand's hopes, but Carson turned the momentum by removing both of their openers within five overs.

Having hit middle stump to send West Indies' group-stage star Qiana Joseph walking for 12, Carson had Shemaine Campbelle (3) caught by Suzie Bates to drop them to 20-2.

Carson had her treble soon afterwards as Stafanie Taylor was dismissed for 13 runs, and the Windies failed to recover any momentum from there, only reaching 48 runs by the midpoint of their innings.

Dottin (33 off 22) and Afy Fletcher (17 not out) both attempted to spur the 2016 champions into life, but some efficient New Zealand bowling kept them at bay, Bates only conceding six runs from the all-important final over to get them over the line.

Data Debrief: Long wait over for Black Caps

New Zealand's victory ended their 14-year wait for a final appearance at the Women's T20 World Cup, showing impressive calm to hold off a team that blew England away in the group stage on Tuesday. 

Carson chose the ideal time to produce just her second three-wicket haul in T20Is, finishing 3-29 having previously posted figures of 3-18 versus Bangladesh in 2023. 

Her eight wickets at this tournament have only been bettered by four players, with team-mate Melie Kerr (12) and South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba (10) the only two to remain active in the competition.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Edge Out West Indies To Reach Women's T20 World Cup Final - Data Debrief
  2. Kenya Vs Mozambique Live Streaming: When, To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 3
  3. Zimbabwe Vs Seychelles Live Streaming, T20WC Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 2: When, Where To Watch Sikandar Raza Play
  4. West Indies Vs New Zealand Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: NZ-W Beat WI-W By 8 Runs To Enter Final
  5. Gambia Vs Rwanda Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 1
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Unbeaten BFC Grab Fourth Win At Fortress Kanteerava
  2. Indian Super League 2024-25: 10-Man Bengaluru FC Beat Punjab FC To Stay Unbeaten
  3. AC Milan Vs Udinese, Serie A: No Player More Important Than Club For Furious Fonseca
  4. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Undeterred Despite PSG's Difficult Start To Season
  5. Pep Guardiola Says Tuchel's Nationality Not Important After England Appointment
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  5. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: Fresh Row Erupts Between CM Stalin And Guv Over Missing Line In State Anthem
  2. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  3. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  4. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
  5. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  2. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  3. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  4. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  5. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3