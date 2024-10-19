New Zealand Edge Out West Indies To Reach Women's T20 World Cup Final - Data Debrief

New Zealand claimed a dramatic eight-run victory over West Indies to reach their first Women's T20 World Cup final since 2010, with Eden Carson starring with the ball. (Highlights | More Cricket News)
The Black Caps will face South Africa in Sunday's showpiece match, with a first-time champion guaranteed after New Zealand held firm in a tense finale in Sharjah.
New Zealand were limited to 128-9 with the bat as Deandra Dottin finished with fine figures of 4-22, including the crucial wickets of opener Amelia Kerr (7) and Brooke Halliday (18) – the latter with a zipping delivery that crashed into off stump.
The Windies took up the bat in confident mood after two final-over wickets further dented New Zealand's hopes, but Carson turned the momentum by removing both of their openers within five overs.
Having hit middle stump to send West Indies' group-stage star Qiana Joseph walking for 12, Carson had Shemaine Campbelle (3) caught by Suzie Bates to drop them to 20-2.
Carson had her treble soon afterwards as Stafanie Taylor was dismissed for 13 runs, and the Windies failed to recover any momentum from there, only reaching 48 runs by the midpoint of their innings.
Dottin (33 off 22) and Afy Fletcher (17 not out) both attempted to spur the 2016 champions into life, but some efficient New Zealand bowling kept them at bay, Bates only conceding six runs from the all-important final over to get them over the line.
Data Debrief: Long wait over for Black Caps
New Zealand's victory ended their 14-year wait for a final appearance at the Women's T20 World Cup, showing impressive calm to hold off a team that blew England away in the group stage on Tuesday.
Carson chose the ideal time to produce just her second three-wicket haul in T20Is, finishing 3-29 having previously posted figures of 3-18 versus Bangladesh in 2023.
Her eight wickets at this tournament have only been bettered by four players, with team-mate Melie Kerr (12) and South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba (10) the only two to remain active in the competition.