West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Blackcaps Bat First - Check Playing XIs

West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Playing XIs
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Toss Update
New Zealand women have won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies women.
West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Head To Head
In T20I encounters, New Zealand hold supremacy in the head to head record winning 17 out of the 22 matches played against West Indies.
In their last five T20I matches, the New Zealand women's team has emerged victorious three times, while the West Indies have won once, and one match ended in a tie.
West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Full Squads
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Matthews Vibe!
West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Preview
The Windies women secured their spot in the semi-finals after defeating England by six wickets in their last group-stage game. The team led by Hayley Matthews, chased down the target of 142, posting 144/4 with 12 balls to spare.
On the other hand, the Blackcaps women clinched their place in the semi-finals with a commanding 54-run victory over Pakistan in their final group stage match.
West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Live Streaming
The West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final match will take place on October 18, Friday at 7:30 PM at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.