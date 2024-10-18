Cricket

West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Blackcaps Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Follow the live score and updates of the West Indies and New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match here

Uzma Fatima
Uzma Fatima
18 October 2024
18 October 2024
New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Aliya Riaz during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
The second semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will feature a clash between West Indies and New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today at 7:30 PM IST. The Windies women have reached the finals just once, and proudly clinched the title in 2016. Opposing them are the Blackcaps, determined to break their runners-up curse after finishing second in 2009 and reaching the semi-finals four times. Hayley Matthews leads the charge for the West Indies in search of glory, while Sophie Devine's squad aims to finally secure that elusive title, vying for yet another spot in the final. Let the battle begin! Follow the WI-W vs NZ-W semi-final live match here
LIVE UPDATES

West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Playing XIs

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Toss Update

New Zealand women have won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies women.

West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Head To Head 

In T20I encounters, New Zealand hold supremacy in the head to head record winning 17 out of the 22 matches played against West Indies.

In their last five T20I matches, the New Zealand women's team has emerged victorious three times, while the West Indies have won once, and one match ended in a tie.

West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Full Squads 

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Matthews Vibe! 

West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Preview

The Windies women secured their spot in the semi-finals after defeating England by six wickets in their last group-stage game. The team led by Hayley Matthews, chased down the target of 142, posting 144/4 with 12 balls to spare.

On the other hand, the Blackcaps women clinched their place in the semi-finals with a commanding 54-run victory over Pakistan in their final group stage match.

West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Live Streaming

The West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final match will take place on October 18, Friday at 7:30 PM at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Blackcaps Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  2. WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Data Debrief: Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan Restores India Hope
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3
  5. UAE Vs Oman Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Group B Match 3
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Chhetri Starts On The Bench At Sree Kanteerava In Table Toppers Clash
  2. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
  3. Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool: Homegrown Hero Initially Found Anfield Role 'Intimidating'
  4. East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League: How To Watch ISL Kolkata Derby, Bodo Match On TV And Online
  5. Lauren James Injury Update: Chelsea To Assess Forward In London, Reveals Sonia Bompastor
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  4. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
  2. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
  3. Bittersweet Symphony: The Legacy of Ratan Tata
  4. India, Pak, Ethiopia Among 5 Countries With Largest Number Of People Living In Poverty: UN
  5. Rajasthan Bypolls: For Congress, Alliance Worries In A High Stakes Battle
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  2. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  3. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  4. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
  5. 'Yahya Sinwar Wasn't That Day's Target': How Israel Found Hamas Leader By Chance
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3