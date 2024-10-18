West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Blackcaps Bat First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Aliya Riaz during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The second semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will feature a clash between West Indies and New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today at 7:30 PM IST. The Windies women have reached the finals just once, and proudly clinched the title in 2016. Opposing them are the Blackcaps, determined to break their runners-up curse after finishing second in 2009 and reaching the semi-finals four times. Hayley Matthews leads the charge for the West Indies in search of glory, while Sophie Devine's squad aims to finally secure that elusive title, vying for yet another spot in the final. Let the battle begin! Follow the WI-W vs NZ-W semi-final live match here

LIVE UPDATES

18 Oct 2024, 07:14:00 pm IST West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Playing XIs West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

18 Oct 2024, 07:08:28 pm IST West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Toss Update New Zealand women have won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies women.

18 Oct 2024, 07:08:28 pm IST West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Head To Head In T20I encounters, New Zealand hold supremacy in the head to head record winning 17 out of the 22 matches played against West Indies. In their last five T20I matches, the New Zealand women's team has emerged victorious three times, while the West Indies have won once, and one match ended in a tie.

18 Oct 2024, 07:08:28 pm IST West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Full Squads West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

18 Oct 2024, 06:50:16 pm IST West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Matthews Vibe! Hayley Matthews is keen to bring some West Indian vibes to the field for the big semi-final 😍



➡: https://t.co/79nnLiqTEt#T20WorldCup #WhateverItTakes #WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/Es3cVvlcwA — ICC (@ICC) October 18, 2024

18 Oct 2024, 06:35:45 pm IST West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Preview The Windies women secured their spot in the semi-finals after defeating England by six wickets in their last group-stage game. The team led by Hayley Matthews, chased down the target of 142, posting 144/4 with 12 balls to spare. On the other hand, the Blackcaps women clinched their place in the semi-finals with a commanding 54-run victory over Pakistan in their final group stage match.