WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand women captain Sophie Divine won the toss and elected to bat first in the second semi-final match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Live Blog)
WI-W Vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup Playing XIs:
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
West Indies Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming:
The West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final match will take place on October 18, Friday at 7:30 PM at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads:
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu