Netherlands Vs United States Live Streaming, T20I Tri-Series 2024: When, Where To Watch

Netherlands won their campaign opener against Canada by five wickets, while the United States' first match was washed out. Here is all you need to know about the NED vs USA cricket match in the T20I tri-series: timing, telecast and live streaming details

netherlands-cricket-team-file-photo-ap
File photo of the Netherlands cricket team. Photo: AP
The third T20I of the Netherlands tri-nation T20I series will be played between hosts Netherlands and the United States at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. Watch the cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)

Netherlands won their campaign opener against Canada by five wickets at the same venue. Chasing a target of 153 runs, the Dutch romped home in 16.1 overs to begin on a strong note.

As for the United States, their first match was washed out (against Canada) and did not yield a result. Canada had scored 169 runs in the first innings but the USA chase never materialized, as the weather gods had the final say.

It is now time for the third game of the tournament, between the Dutch and the Americans. One iteration of each team playing the other two would be complete by the end of this encounter.

It would be followed by another iteration in the coming three days, with the sixth and final T20I slated for August 28. The team which ends with the highest points (followed by net run rate in case of equal points, will be declared the winner of the tri-series.

Netherlands Vs USA, T20I Tri-Series Match 3: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Netherlands vs USA, T20I tri-series match 3 be played?

The Netherlands vs USA, T20I tri-series match 3 will be played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht (Netherlands) on Sunday, August 25. The match will begin at 7:30pm IST.

Where will the Netherlands vs USA, T20I tri-series match 3 be live streamed and telecast?

The Netherlands vs USA, T20I tri-series match 3 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Netherlands Vs USA, T20I Tri-Series Match 3: Squads

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Oli Elenbaas, Clayton Floyd, Viv Kingma, Kyle Klein, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Paul van Meekeren. Reserve: Daniel Doram

USA: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad.

