Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: AFG 0-0 TJK; Hosts Face Group B Underdogs In Hisor

Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Both teams had lost their respective campaign openers. Follow the latest updates from the Asian football match at the Hisor Central Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup
Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: The top two teams from both groups advance to the final. Photo: X/CAFA
Welcome to our live blog coverage of match 4 of CAFA Nations Cup 2025's Group B, between Afghanistan and Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on Monday (September 1, 2025). Both teams are eyeing their respective opening wins of the campaign tonight. While the hosts lost 1-2 to India in their first game, group underdogs Afghanistan went down 1-3 to Iran. Follow the live scores and updates from the Asian football match.
LIVE UPDATES

Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Kick-Off!

The match gets underway in Hisor. Tajikistan are the favourites to win this game, but the spirited Afghanistan cannot be discounted.

Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: What Happened In India Match

A defiant India fought hard for the most part but let in two goals in the last seven minutes to eventually lose 0-3 to defending champions Iran in their second group match. The Indian defence largely remained compact and thwarted waves of Iranian attack but failed to stop strikes from Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (60th minute), Ali Alipourghara (89th) and Mehdi Taremi (90+6) to lose the match.

Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 9:30pm IST. The Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup group B match will not be live streamed on any platform in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Hello There!

Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us for some Asian football action. Afghanistan face home team Tajikistan in group B of the CAFA Nations Cup, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 3: UAE Win Toss And Opt To Bowl First

  2. Jamie Overton Takes Indefinite Break From Test Cricket: 'No Longer Possible To Commit To All Formats'

  3. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

  4. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  5. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Top Eight

  2. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic And Taylor Fritz Set Up Flushing Meadows Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Books Last Eight Spot, Marketa Vondrousova Stuns Elena Rybakina

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2025: World No. 1 Sails Into Quarter-finals

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  2. Maratha Quota Activist Vows To Continue Hunger Strike, Declares He Would “Face Bullets” Rather Than Yield

  3. Will 'Vote Chori' Charge Stick Or Fade Away?

  4. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  5. FIR Lodged Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over Objectionable Remarks About Amit Shah

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

  3. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

  4. Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism, Stresses Border Peace In Tianjin Talks With Xi

  5. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

Latest Stories

  1. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  2. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment

  3. UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Out for September 6–7 Exam

  4. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  5. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  6. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  7. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  8. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission