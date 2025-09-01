Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: AFG 0-0 TJK; Hosts Face Group B Underdogs In Hisor

Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: The top two teams from both groups advance to the final. Photo: X/CAFA

Welcome to our live blog coverage of match 4 of CAFA Nations Cup 2025's Group B, between Afghanistan and Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on Monday (September 1, 2025). Both teams are eyeing their respective opening wins of the campaign tonight. While the hosts lost 1-2 to India in their first game, group underdogs Afghanistan went down 1-3 to Iran. Follow the live scores and updates from the Asian football match.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Sept 2025, 09:02:44 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Kick-Off! The match gets underway in Hisor. Tajikistan are the favourites to win this game, but the spirited Afghanistan cannot be discounted.

1 Sept 2025, 08:48:58 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: What Happened In India Match A defiant India fought hard for the most part but let in two goals in the last seven minutes to eventually lose 0-3 to defending champions Iran in their second group match. The Indian defence largely remained compact and thwarted waves of Iranian attack but failed to stop strikes from Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (60th minute), Ali Alipourghara (89th) and Mehdi Taremi (90+6) to lose the match.

1 Sept 2025, 08:30:21 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 9:30pm IST. The Afghanistan Vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup group B match will not be live streamed on any platform in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.