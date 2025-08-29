Afghanistan Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, UAE T20I Tri- Series 2025, Match 1: PAK Scores 54 Runs In Powerplay

Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20I Tri- Series 2025: PAK 54/1 (6)
Afghanistan's spin attack put breaks on Pakistan's batting acceleration. However, the Men in Green still goes past 50 runs in the powerplay, courtesy of a quick 21-run knock by Farhan.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20I Tri- Series 2025: PAK 26/1 (2.3)
Azmatullah Omarzai strikes early in his first over. That's a soft dismissal - Farhan looks disappointed. It Was a length ball on the pad and it was there to be flicked away, Farhan did so and didn't bother to keep it down, the placement ain't good and he's found short fine to perfection - Mujeeb with a sumple catch and he doesn't miss it.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20I Tri- Series 2025: PAK 12/0 (1)
Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub are on the mission from the very first over. A six and a four in the first over by Farhan helps PAK to score 12 runs in the first over.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20I Tri- Series 2025: Toss Update
Pakistan won the toss and have elected to bat first.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20I Tri- Series 2025
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st match of the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 from Sharjah Cricket Stadium.