Afghanistan Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, UAE T20I Tri- Series 2025, Match 1: PAK Scores 54 Runs In Powerplay

Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20I Tri- Series 2025 Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket

As the T20I Tri‑Series kicks off on August 29, 2025, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, fans are gearing up for an electrifying opener as Afghanistan take on Pakistan, a high-stakes encounter that sets the tone for a gripping preparatory series ahead of the Asia Cup. Featuring a double round-robin format among Afghanistan, Pakistan, and UAE, this tri-series provides all three sides valuable match practice under UAE conditions before the Asia Cup begins on September 9. The series is not just a battle for glory but a crucial opportunity to build momentum, and finalize combinations before the Asia Cup 2025.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Aug 2025, 09:04:05 pm IST Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20I Tri- Series 2025: PAK 54/1 (6) Afghanistan's spin attack put breaks on Pakistan's batting acceleration. However, the Men in Green still goes past 50 runs in the powerplay, courtesy of a quick 21-run knock by Farhan.

29 Aug 2025, 08:48:22 pm IST Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20I Tri- Series 2025: PAK 26/1 (2.3) Azmatullah Omarzai strikes early in his first over. That's a soft dismissal - Farhan looks disappointed. It Was a length ball on the pad and it was there to be flicked away, Farhan did so and didn't bother to keep it down, the placement ain't good and he's found short fine to perfection - Mujeeb with a sumple catch and he doesn't miss it.

29 Aug 2025, 08:43:25 pm IST Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20I Tri- Series 2025: PAK 12/0 (1) Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub are on the mission from the very first over. A six and a four in the first over by Farhan helps PAK to score 12 runs in the first over.

29 Aug 2025, 08:12:23 pm IST Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20I Tri- Series 2025: Toss Update Pakistan won the toss and have elected to bat first.