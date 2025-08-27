Canada Vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 Match 80: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Canada vs Namibia: Check out the live streaming details of the match 80 of the ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Also check the toss update, playing 11s and later the match report

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
File-image-representative-picture-cricket-stadium
Image used for representative purposes. Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Namibia won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • With 9 wins and 9 losses from 20 matches, Canada sit in 5th place

  • Having managed just 7 wins from 20 outings, Namibia are 6th on the table

Canada and Namibia are facing each other in the 80th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, 2023-27. The contest will take place at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground(A), King City on Wednesday, August 27, 8:30 PM IST.

Both teams have delivered average performances in the tournament so far. Canada have played 20 matches in the tournament and have won nine while losing nine as well, standing at the fifth position. On the other hand, Namibia have also played 20 matches so far, winning seven while losing 13. They are ranked sixth in the points table.

Canada Vs Namibia Toss Update

Namibia have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Canada Vs Namibia Playing XIs

Canada: Ali Abassi, Yuvraj Samra, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva, Nicholas Kirton, Jaskarandeep Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Shivam Sharma, Kaleem Sana, Shahid Ahmadzai

Namibia: Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh

ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 Points Table

ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 points table
ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 points table Photo: Web/Fancode
Canada Vs Namibia ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 Live Streaming

The Canada Vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 match 80 will be streamed live on FanCode in India.

