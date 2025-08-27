Canada Vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 Match 80: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Namibia won the toss and opted to bowl first
With 9 wins and 9 losses from 20 matches, Canada sit in 5th place
Having managed just 7 wins from 20 outings, Namibia are 6th on the table
Canada and Namibia are facing each other in the 80th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, 2023-27. The contest will take place at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground(A), King City on Wednesday, August 27, 8:30 PM IST.
Both teams have delivered average performances in the tournament so far. Canada have played 20 matches in the tournament and have won nine while losing nine as well, standing at the fifth position. On the other hand, Namibia have also played 20 matches so far, winning seven while losing 13. They are ranked sixth in the points table.
Canada Vs Namibia Toss Update
Canada Vs Namibia Playing XIs
Canada: Ali Abassi, Yuvraj Samra, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva, Nicholas Kirton, Jaskarandeep Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Shivam Sharma, Kaleem Sana, Shahid Ahmadzai
Namibia: Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh
ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 Points Table
Canada Vs Namibia ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 Live Streaming
The Canada Vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 match 80 will be streamed live on FanCode in India.