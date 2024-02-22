The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 is heading into its fifth match of the season and it's clear that Namibia is a formidable team. Of the three matches played so far, they have secured consecutive victories against the home team Nepal, except for one disappointing encounter with the Netherlands. Their upcoming match is set for February 23, Friday against the Netherlands in Kathmandu. ( Tournament Guide| More Cricket News)
The Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, has played two matches, winning one and losing one delivering a historical performance. In their previous match facing off Namibia, the Dutch bowler, Aryan Dutt achieved the best figures for his country in men's ODIs, securing a commanding position for his team and taking 5 wickets, leading to a victory by 7 wickets in pursuit of a 124-run target.
On Wednesday (February 21), Namibia captained by Merwe Erasmus, secured a thrilling win over Nepal by 2 wickets. From winning the toss to winning the match, they displayed impressive performances, with Bernard Scholtz taking 4/31, Nicol Loftie-Eaton taking 4/34, Gerhard Erasmus scoring 52 runs from 56 balls, and Michael van Lingen scoring 31 runs from 34 balls, successfully chasing the target of 169 runs.
Where to watch the Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match?
You can catch the live streaming of the Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match on ICC.TV and on the FanCode app and website.
Unfortunately, the live telecast of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 matches is not available on any TV channel in India.
When is the Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match happening?
The Netherlands will take on Namibia for the second time in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on February 23, Friday at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal. The Match will start at 3:30 am GMT/ 9:00 am IST/ 9:15 am Local time.
Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Squads:
Namibia: Merwe Erasmus (captain), Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wicketkeeper), Lohan Louwrens (wicketkeeper), Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Jonathan Smit, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain/wicketkeeper), Max O’Dowd, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi (wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Olivier Elenbaas, Roelof van der Merwe, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma.