Nepal Vs United States, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: USA Bowl First In Dallas - Check Playing XIs

United States of America skipper Monank Patel called it right at the toss and has opted to bat first in their ICC CWC League 2 fixture against Nepal at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, October 27

Nepal-Cricket-Team-X-Photo
Nepal national cricket team. Photo: X.CricketNep
United States of America skipper Monank Patel called it right at the toss and has opted to bat first in their ICC CWC League 2 fixture against Nepal at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, October 27. (More Cricket News)

Nepal Vs USA Playing XIs

Nepal (Playing XI): Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

United States of America (Playing XI): Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar

Nepal Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2 Squads

United States of America Squad: Sushant Modani, Andries Gous, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Smit Patel, Yasir Mohammad, Utkarsh Srivastava, Juanoy Drysdale

Nepal Squad: Arjun Saud(w), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Pawan Sarraf, Surya Tamang, Kushal Malla, Dev Khanal

Nepal will be confident coming into the fixture, having beat the United States 2-0 in the three-match T20I series the last time the two sides faced. However, Nepal have managed to win just one game in eight ICC CWC League 2 fixtures, and will be desperate to take this one.

United States, on the other hand, are sitting pretty on second spot, having won six games out of the nine in the tournament thus far, and would want to ride the momentum wave.

