Nepal Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Weather Forecast For Kingstown, St Vincent

Nepal are set to face South Africa in their first group-stage fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in St Vincent on Saturday. (Streaming | Full Coverage)
The match holds great value for the Nepal cricket team as they have lost their opening fixture against the Netherlands by six wickets and the second group league match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.
One more washout would finish their World Cup campaign but the weather forecast looks pleasant for Arnos Vale Ground on Saturday. The Rohit Paudel-led side still have a chance to qualify for the next stage.
Opponent South Africa have already qualified for Super Eight and Nepal need to win their remaining two matches by a big margin. The ace spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who missed the USA leg due to US visa issues, will be available for the selection on Saturday.
Kingstown Weather Forecast on Saturday:
The weather will be pleasant throughout the day and there are only two per cent chances of precipitation on the match day. The South Africa vs Nepal match will be played with no hindrance. The temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius with 86% humidity and winds will be blowing at 16 km/h.
Nepal vs South Africa Pitch Report:
There hasn't been much cricket played at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown yet. Boundaries are not even, which could give undue advantage to the batters, but spinners are expected to play a huge role on this pitch.
Nepal vs South Africa Squads:
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal and Kamal Singh Airee
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs