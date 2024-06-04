Cricket

Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Netherlands have won six of their 11 T20I meetings against Nepal, and a win for either team on Tuesday would bode well for their Super 8 qualification chances. Here are three key player battles worth watching out for, from the NEP vs NED cricket match

File
Nepal reached the final of the World Cup Asia Qualifier to qualify for the global T20 showpiece. Photo: File
When it comes to the preliminary grouping of teams for T20 World Cup 2024, 'D' sure seems to stand for Group of Death. With South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the mix, Nepal and Netherlands both have their task cut out. And thus, when the latter two lock horns in their campaign-opening clash at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Tuesday (June 4), a win would be well nigh non-negotiable. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Recent performances and the head-to-head record indicate that the two teams are pretty evenly matched. Netherlands have won six of their 11 T20I meetings against Nepal, and three of the last five clashes. Scott Edwards' team will eye one more win on Tuesday to kickstart their tournament on a strong note, while Rohit Paudel and Co know they have the wherewithal to vanquish the Dutch, even without Sandeep Lamichhane's services.

File photo of former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane.
T20 World Cup: Sandeep Lamichhane's USA Visa Rejected Again; Protests In Kathmandu

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Before the NEP vs NED match begins, here are three key player battles that could define the outcome of the contest.

Michael Levitt Vs Sagar Dhakal

The 20-year-old Michael Levitt has become a crucial cog in the Netherlands top order in an year's time. The right-hander has an average of 43.62 and a strike rate of 156.50 in his T20I career so far, and will be a challenging batter to dismiss for Nepal left-arm spinner Sagar Dhakal. The 22-year-old will aim to slow things down against Levitt, just like he did in Nepal's warm-up game against Canada.

Dipendra Singh Airee Vs Logan Van Beek

The 24-year-old Dipendra Singh Airee has made waves in international cricket with his redoubtable six-hitting ability. Be it his fastest T20I fifty feat or sixes in an over, Airee has made fans sit up and take notice. On the other hand, Dutch medium-pacer Logan van Beek has the skills and experience to keep top-flight batters in check and the 33-year-old will look to do exactly that against Airee.

Dipendra Singh Airee had earlier struck six sixes in a row across two overs during the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.
Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee Hits Six Sixes In Over, 3rd To Achieve Feat In T20Is

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rohit Paudel Vs Paul Van Meekeren

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel is due a big one, and what better time to do it than at the start of a global showpiece to set the tone? The 21-year-old will, however need to be careful against the pace of Paul van Meekeren. The 31-year-old did well in the 2023 ODI World Cup and can trouble batters with his incisive yorkers.

