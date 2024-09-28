Cricket

Nepal Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series

The first match of the 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series, Nepal vs Canada, will be played on September 28, Saturday. Here's all you need to know about the match including the live streaming details, and squads

canada-vs-nepal-t201-tri-nation-series
Nepal national cricket team. Photo: X | Nepal Cricket
info_icon

The 2024 Canada T20I Tri-Nation Series kicks off today, September 28, Saturday with the hosts taking on Nepal at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)

The upcoming tri-series features six matches among the three teams - Canada, Nepal and Oman. Each team will play the against each other twice in a double round-robin format. The team with the best record after these matches will claim the 2024 Canada T20I Tri-Nation Series title.

These teams have clashed recently in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in which Nepal could not taste a single victory while Canada finished on top winning four consecutive matches.

In the ICC Men's T20I rankings, Nepal currently sit at 17th place, Canada at 19th, and Oman in 22nd place.

Nepal and Canada have faced each other in two T20 matches, with both teams winning each game. In their latest encounter during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A in February 2022, Nepal secured victory by eight wickets. This time, Canada will be eager to seek revenge on their home turf.

Nepal Vs Canada T20 squads

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Aasif Sheikh (wicket-keeper), Aarif Sheikh, Rijan Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami

Canada: Nicholas Kirton (captain), Aaron Johnson, Akhil Kumar, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Gurbaj Singh, Harsh Thaker, Kaleem Sana Ur Rehman, Kanwar Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Parveen Kumar, Saad bin Zafar, Shreyas Mova (wicketkeeper)

When is Nepal Vs Canada, 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series match?

The first match of the 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series, Nepal vs Canada, will be played on September 28, 2024 at 9:30 PM IST at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City.

Where to watch Nepal Vs Canada, 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series match?

The live streamings detail of the Nepal Vs Canada, 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series match is not available at the moment. There will be no live television broadcast for this series.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Play Called Off In Kanpur Due To Persistent Rain Without A Ball Bowled
  2. PAK-W Vs SCO-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. SL-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Nepal Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series
  5. India Vs West Indies, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs WI-W Warm-Up Match
Football News
  1. WSL: Chelsea Manager Sonia Bompastor 'Feels Wiser' As The 100% Record Rolls On After 7-0 Victory At Crystal Palace
  2. German Bundesliga: Serhou Guirassy's Brace Helps Borussia Dortmund Beat Bochum 4-2 - In Pics
  3. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Sees Opportunities For Growth Despite Strong Performance
  4. Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Khalid Jamil's Men Look To Weave Magic In Bhubaneshwar
  5. Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan Thrash Lecce 3-0 At San Siro - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  3. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  4. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar Floods: IMD Warns For Flash Floods Due To Heavy Rain, Water Released From Barrages Swell Rivers
  2. Outlook Talks | Writer - Filmmaker Priyanka Mattoo in Conversation with Assistant Editor Vineetha Mokkil
  3. Day In Pics: September 28, 2024
  4. 'Hypocrisy At Its Worst': India's Hard-Hitting Response To Pakistan At UNGA For Raking Up Kashmir Issue
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Awaits 3D Mapping Report; Court Says Ex-RG Kar Principal Could Get 'Capital Punishment If...'
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions LIVE Updates: Israeli Military Claims Death Of Hezbollah's Top Leader; IDF Says 'Message Is Very Clear'
  2. Hurricane Helene In US: At Least 44 Killed; Enormous Destruction Across States In Southeast Region
  3. Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah, Who Shaped Lebanon's Militant Resistance, Killed In Israeli Airstrike
  4. Tensions Rise: Israeli Airstrikes Fuel Hezbollah Confrontation | In Pics
  5. US Troops To Leave Some Longstanding Bases In Iraq, Says New Deal
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed, Daughter Also Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series