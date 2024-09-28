Nepal Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series

The 2024 Canada T20I Tri-Nation Series kicks off today, September 28, Saturday with the hosts taking on Nepal at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)
The upcoming tri-series features six matches among the three teams - Canada, Nepal and Oman. Each team will play the against each other twice in a double round-robin format. The team with the best record after these matches will claim the 2024 Canada T20I Tri-Nation Series title.
These teams have clashed recently in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in which Nepal could not taste a single victory while Canada finished on top winning four consecutive matches.
In the ICC Men's T20I rankings, Nepal currently sit at 17th place, Canada at 19th, and Oman in 22nd place.
Nepal and Canada have faced each other in two T20 matches, with both teams winning each game. In their latest encounter during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A in February 2022, Nepal secured victory by eight wickets. This time, Canada will be eager to seek revenge on their home turf.
Nepal Vs Canada T20 squads
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Aasif Sheikh (wicket-keeper), Aarif Sheikh, Rijan Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami
Canada: Nicholas Kirton (captain), Aaron Johnson, Akhil Kumar, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Gurbaj Singh, Harsh Thaker, Kaleem Sana Ur Rehman, Kanwar Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Parveen Kumar, Saad bin Zafar, Shreyas Mova (wicketkeeper)
When is Nepal Vs Canada, 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series match?
The first match of the 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series, Nepal vs Canada, will be played on September 28, 2024 at 9:30 PM IST at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City.
Where to watch Nepal Vs Canada, 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series match?
The live streamings detail of the Nepal Vs Canada, 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series match is not available at the moment. There will be no live television broadcast for this series.