Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch

Nepal are set to clash with Bangladesh in the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Final at Dashrath Rangasala in Nepal on Wednesday, 30 October. Bangladesh defeated Bhutan 7-1 and Nepal beat India in the semifinals. (More Football News)
India was eliminated from the SAFF Women’s Championship after losing to Nepal 2-4 in a penalty shootout during the semifinal match. The game was marked by confusion, as the home side halted play for over an hour to protest a referee's decision.
The match ended in a 1-1 draw, leading to the shootout, which caused the total duration of the event to stretch to nearly three hours.
In the penalty shootout, Nepal successfully converted all four of their attempts, while only Manisha and Karishma Shirvoikar scored for India. Skipper Ashalata Devi and Ranjana Chanu were the two players who missed their shots for the Blue Tigresses.
Now, defending champions Bangladesh have a chance to win the back-to-back title and Nepal will be trying to win a major title in front of the home crowd. These two teams also competed in the final of the 2022 edition when Bangladesh women claimed their first-ever title.
Nepal vs Bangladesh, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Final: Live Streaming Details
When to watch Nepal vs Bangladesh, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Final match?
The Nepal vs Bangladesh, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Final match will be played on Wednesday, October 30 at Dashrath Rangasala at 05:15 pm IST.
Where to watch Nepal vs Bangladesh, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Final match?
The 2024 edition of the SAFF Women’s Championship will be broadcast live on Kantipur Max HD in Nepal. In India, the matches will be streamed live on FanCode.