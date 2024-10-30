Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship Final: Nepali Chelis Lock Horns With Bengal Tigresses

The Nepal Women's team. X/theanfaofficial

Welcome to the live coverage of the SAFF Women’s Championship final between Nepal and Bangladesh being played at the Dashrath Rangasala in Kathmandu. The Bangladeshi side come into the summit clash after thrashing Bhutan 7-1, while Nepal beat India in penalty shoot-outs to earn their finals ticket. Catch the live action and updates of the NEP-W vs BAN-W match, right here

30 Oct 2024, 05:49:19 pm IST Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: NEP-W Eye Revenge The final marks the second time Nepal will clash against Bangladesh in the final. The hosts had lost to the same opposition 1-3 in the last edition held in 2022 in Kathmandu.

30 Oct 2024, 05:44:40 pm IST Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: NEP-W Starting XI आज बंगलादेश बिरुद्धको फाइनल खेलको लागि सुरुवाती एघार #ANFA #saffwomenschampionship2024 pic.twitter.com/ryF6MAl5yj — All Nepal Football Association (@theanfaofficial) October 30, 2024

30 Oct 2024, 05:36:48 pm IST Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Nepal's PM To Attend As per reports in Nepal, their Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will be in attendance to watch the SAFF Women’s Championship final at Dasharath Stadium this evening

30 Oct 2024, 05:15:20 pm IST Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Tickets Fiasco The All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) has decided to handle ticket sales for the SAFF Championship final between Nepal and Bangladesh directly. As per Kathmandu Post, the match is sold out. However, the venue has only 15,000 seating capacity.