Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship Final: Nepali Chelis Lock Horns With Bengal Tigresses

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: NEP-W Eye Revenge
The final marks the second time Nepal will clash against Bangladesh in the final. The hosts had lost to the same opposition 1-3 in the last edition held in 2022 in Kathmandu.
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: NEP-W Starting XI
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Nepal's PM To Attend
As per reports in Nepal, their Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will be in attendance to watch the SAFF Women’s Championship final at Dasharath Stadium this evening
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Tickets Fiasco
The All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) has decided to handle ticket sales for the SAFF Championship final between Nepal and Bangladesh directly. As per Kathmandu Post, the match is sold out. However, the venue has only 15,000 seating capacity.
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Start Time, Streaming Details
The final of the SAFF Women's Championship between Nepal and Bangladesh will kick off at 6:15pm IST, and can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. However, it will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.