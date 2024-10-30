Football

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship Final: Nepali Chelis Lock Horns With Bengal Tigresses

Catch the live action and updates of the NEP-W vs BAN-W match, from the SAFF Women's Championship final, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
30 October 2024
30 October 2024
The Nepal Women's team. X/theanfaofficial
Welcome to the live coverage of the SAFF Women’s Championship final between Nepal and Bangladesh being played at the Dashrath Rangasala in Kathmandu. The Bangladeshi side come into the summit clash after thrashing Bhutan 7-1, while Nepal beat India in penalty shoot-outs to earn their finals ticket. Catch the live action and updates of the NEP-W vs BAN-W match, right here
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: NEP-W Eye Revenge

The final marks the second time Nepal will clash against Bangladesh in the final. The hosts had lost to the same opposition 1-3 in the last edition held in 2022 in Kathmandu.

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: NEP-W Starting XI

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Nepal's PM To Attend

As per reports in Nepal, their Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will be in attendance to watch the SAFF Women’s Championship final at Dasharath Stadium this evening

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Tickets Fiasco

The All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) has decided to handle ticket sales for the SAFF Championship final between Nepal and Bangladesh directly. As per Kathmandu Post, the match is sold out. However, the venue has only 15,000 seating capacity.

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Start Time, Streaming Details

The final of the SAFF Women's Championship between Nepal and Bangladesh will kick off at 6:15pm IST, and can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. However, it will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.

