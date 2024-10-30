Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Mariners Aim Second Spot, HFC Second Win

GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli! X/IndSuperLeague

Welcome to the live coverage of the Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Indian Super League 2024-25 match. The game marks the beginning of seventh matchday and for the two teams in fray, this will be the sixth game for both. The two sides are at the opposite ends of the table. In fact, exact opposite. Mohun Bagan (3W 1D 1L) are third from the top while Hyderabad FC (1W 1D 3L) are third from bottom. The Mariners would want a win to keep pressure on the table-toppers Bengaluru FC while for Hyderabad FC, a win is the only way to climb at least to the lower middle table. An important game going on at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. Follow live scores and updates of the HFC vs MBSG, ISL 2024-25 match here

LIVE UPDATES

30 Oct 2024, 07:30:42 pm IST Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 The national anthem is over and we are about to begin. Hyderabad FC are in yellow while Mohun Bagan in their away colours of white.

30 Oct 2024, 07:13:44 pm IST Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Key Players Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte has been critical in helping his team break opposition’s offences this term. He has won 18 tackles in ISL 2024-25, the most by any player, recovering possession at the centre of the park and leading the charge ahead with his widespread passing range and vision for making goal-scoring contributions.

Hyderabad FC defender Alex Saji has been of great help in ensuring that the team keeps things tidy at the back. He has made 87 clearances in 2024 in the ISL, which is the joint-most with Muhammed Rafi. Saji’s 5.4 clearances per match this season have been exemplary, ensuring that his defensive line keeps the adversaries at bay during important junctures of the game.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Manvir Singh encounters a unique dilemma in this game. His four goals against Hyderabad FC is his highest-such tally against any opponent in the ISL. At the same time, he has not found the back of the net in his last seven games against them.

30 Oct 2024, 07:09:40 pm IST Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Head To Head Record Played: 12 Mohun Bagan: 5 Hyderabad FC: 2 Draw: 5

30 Oct 2024, 06:58:05 pm IST Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 Hyderabad FC come into the match on the back of their first win of the season as they defeated Mohammedan SC 4-0 in their last match. It was their first win of the season after a loss and three draws. Mohun Bagan too enter the contest on the back of two confidence boosting victories. They won against Mohammedan SC and East Bengal to earn two Kolkata derby wins.

30 Oct 2024, 06:45:13 pm IST Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 So, the seventh matchday of the Indian Super League begins in the Diwali week and teams would hope they would get their share of bonuses. Hyderabad FC are up against Mohun Bagan tonight and both of them would love to celebrate their Diwali with a victory in this game.