Football

Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Mariners Aim Second Spot, HFC Second Win

Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan visit Gachibowli Stadium as Hyderabad FC welcome the Mariners for the sixth match of both these sides in the Indian Super League. Follow live scores and updates of the JFC vs MBSG, ISL 2024-25 match here

G
Gaurav Thakur
30 October 2024
30 October 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli! X/IndSuperLeague
Welcome to the live coverage of the Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Indian Super League 2024-25 match. The game marks the beginning of seventh matchday and for the two teams in fray, this will be the sixth game for both. The two sides are at the opposite ends of the table. In fact, exact opposite. Mohun Bagan (3W 1D 1L) are third from the top while Hyderabad FC (1W 1D 3L) are third from bottom. The Mariners would want a win to keep pressure on the table-toppers Bengaluru FC while for Hyderabad FC, a win is the only way to climb at least to the lower middle table. An important game going on at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. Follow live scores and updates of the HFC vs MBSG, ISL 2024-25 match here
LIVE UPDATES

Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

The national anthem is over and we are about to begin. Hyderabad FC are in yellow while Mohun Bagan in their away colours of white.

Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Key Players

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte has been critical in helping his team break opposition’s offences this term. He has won 18 tackles in ISL 2024-25, the most by any player, recovering possession at the centre of the park and leading the charge ahead with his widespread passing range and vision for making goal-scoring contributions.

  • Hyderabad FC defender Alex Saji has been of great help in ensuring that the team keeps things tidy at the back. He has made 87 clearances in 2024 in the ISL, which is the joint-most with Muhammed Rafi. Saji’s 5.4 clearances per match this season have been exemplary, ensuring that his defensive line keeps the adversaries at bay during important junctures of the game.

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Manvir Singh encounters a unique dilemma in this game. His four goals against Hyderabad FC is his highest-such tally against any opponent in the ISL. At the same time, he has not found the back of the net in his last seven games against them.

Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Head To Head Record

Played: 12

Mohun Bagan: 5

Hyderabad FC: 2

Draw: 5

Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

Hyderabad FC come into the match on the back of their first win of the season as they defeated Mohammedan SC 4-0 in their last match. It was their first win of the season after a loss and three draws.

Mohun Bagan too enter the contest on the back of two confidence boosting victories. They won against Mohammedan SC and East Bengal to earn two Kolkata derby wins.

Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

So, the seventh matchday of the Indian Super League begins in the Diwali week and teams would hope they would get their share of bonuses. Hyderabad FC are up against Mohun Bagan tonight and both of them would love to celebrate their Diwali with a victory in this game.

Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

Good evening and welcome to the live coverage of the Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Indian Super League 2024-25 match

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gujarat Titans Likely To Retain Five Players; Shubman Gill Not To Be First Retention
  2. India-A Vs Australia-A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: Preview, When, Where To Watch IND-A Vs AUS-A Match On TV And Online
  3. Virat Kohli's Glorious Test Career Moving Towards Its End Or A Comeback Remains On Card?
  4. ICC Rankings: Rabada Claims No.1 Test Spot As Bumrah Drops To Third
  5. Cricket Australia Extends Head Coach Andrew McDonald's Term Till 2027
Football News
  1. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Ritu Porna Chakma Opens The Scoring; NEP-W 0-1 BAN-W In 2nd Half
  2. Erik Ten Hag Sacking Was 'Almost Inevitable' Claims Tottenham Boss Ange Postecoglou
  3. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Mariners Aim Second Spot, HFC Second Win
  4. Saudi Pro League Matchday 9 Live Streaming: Schedule, Matches, Timings, Where To Watch
  5. Ruben Amorim: Portuguese Is 'Unsure' On Sporting Lisbon Future Amid Manchester United Interest
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar: Agitating Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
  2. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
  3. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
  4. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  5. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. COP29: What's On India’s Climate Action Agenda In Baku?
  2. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  3. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
  4. Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know