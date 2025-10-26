'Mujhe Mazaa Aata Hai': Navdeep Saini Makes Old Ball Talk In Ranji Trophy To Revive India Comeback Hopes

Navdeep Saini castled Sidhant Purohit with beauty in Ranji Trophy match
Pacer continues to dream of India comeback
Says he loves challenge of playing red-ball cricket
Seamer Navdeep Saini, aged 32, reignited his India comeback hopes with a stunning delivery to Sidhant Purohit during the Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh clash in Ranji Trophy, declaring, "If I don't dream of an India comeback, what's the point of blocking a slot in the Delhi team."
Saini Sparks Old-Ball Magic
Saini, who was once regarded as India's pace spearhead-in-waiting, made a 51-over-old SG Test ball, roughed up and lifeless on the pitch, talk again during the domestic match. It took just one delivery from Saini, which jagged back sharply, to send Himachal's well-set opener Purohit's (70) off-stump cart-wheeling several yards away as he attempted to shoulder arms.
Unfinished Business: Saini Eyes India Comeback
The above moment was a vivid reminder of the fire and skill that earned Saini his India cap back in 2019. Two Tests, eight ODIs and 11 T20Is later, Saini, now 32 years old, still believes he has unfinished business at the highest level of cricket.
He shared his mindset with reporters after his impressive performance, stating, "Main jab aaya tha mere paas khone ko kuch nahi tha aur itne saal baad aaj bhi khone ko kuch nahi hai. Main agar India comeback ka sapna na dekhoon mujhe haq nahi Delhi team mein ek jagah rok ke rakhne ki. (I had nothing to lose when I came here in 2013, neither do I have anything to lose now. If I don't dream of an India comeback, what's the point of blocking a slot in the Delhi team)"
Saini stood head and shoulders above the rest on a day when his performance was the clear highlight.
Selection Realities And Love For Red-Ball Cricket
The pacer, who last played for India in 2021, was candid about the changing realities of selection in Indian cricket. "Yes, whether one likes it or not, to play for India, you have to do well in IPL. It is a reality. A year before, I had a shoulder injury and my pace dropped — it cost me an IPL contract," he admitted.
When asked if he would rather stick to white-ball formats like the Vijay Hazare Trophy or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Saini smiled and replied, "Yes, I can but I love this challenge of bowling in days' games. Mujhe mazaa aata hai. Last match, I didn't get wickets (in Hyderabad) as the wicket was slow. On this track, post tea, it became lively."
So, does he still believe in an India comeback? "Why not? If I have a couple of fifers, I will again be part of the discussions," said Saini, who turns 33 in November 2025 — still running in hard, still dreaming big.
(With PTI inputs)