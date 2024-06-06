Cricket

Namibia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Match 12 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the Namibia vs Scotland, match 12 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

File
Namibia beat Oman in a Super Over thriller in their opening T20 World Cup 2024 match. Photo: File
info_icon

Having had contrasting results in their respective opening games, Namibia and Scotland gear up to lock horns in match 12 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday (June 7) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

While Scotland's first match, against neighbours England, was washed out, Namibia had to endure a nail-biting tie and a Super Over before prevailing over Oman in their campaign opener.

Ruben Trumpelmann celebrates a wicket during the Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match in Barbados. - ICC
Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Who Is Ruben Trumpelmann?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

After this encounter, Namibia will meet Australia at the Sri Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on June 12, and Scotland face Oman at the same venue on June 9.

Who will win in the Namibia vs Scotland, match 12 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

Namibia Vs Scotland Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have faced off thrice before in T20Is, and Namibia have won all three games.

England v Scotland rained off - null
T20 World Cup: England's World Cup Opener Rained Off After First Innings Against Scotland

BY Stats Perform

Namibia Vs Scotland Squads

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Namibia Vs Scotland Probable XIs

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matt Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Chris Sole, Brad Currie.

Namibia Vs Scotland Weather Report

The weather in Barbados is expected to be pleasant, and temperatures are likely to hover in the late 20s (degree Celsius). Cloudy conditions will prevail, though the chances of rain are small.

David Wiese (right) was instrumental in Namibia's Super Over win over Oman in match 3 of T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. - ICC
Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Thriller Leads To First Super Over Since 2012 - Full List

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Namibia Vs Scotland Pitch Report

Of the three matches played here so far (second one was a washout), only once has a 130-plus score been posted (by Australia against Oman), and the surface seems to be somewhat tricky. But there is no reason to believe that there are any demons in the pitch, or that the bounce will be uneven - as was the case in India's match against Ireland in New York.

Namibia Vs Scotland Prediction

Though Namibia enjoy the better head-to-head record, those matches were well in the past. Google gives Scotland a 62% winning chance against Namibia's 38%.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Water Crisis: SC Order For Surplus Water 'A Victory For People', Says AAP's Atishi
  2. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Urges Bengal Governor To Visit Areas Affected By "Post-Poll Violence"
  3. MP: Three Dead After Inhaling Suspected Poisonous Gas During Bid To Rescue Cow From Well
  4. Water Sports Facilities Will Be Developed In Indore And Ujjain Along With Bhopal: MP CM Yadav
  5. AP EAMCET Result 2024 Out Soon On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in | How And Where To Check EAPCET Result, Rankcard
Entertainment News
  1. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Sanya Malhotra Choreographed A Song For THIS Aamir Khan Movie
  2. Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Warns Against 'Fraudulent' Employment Offers
  3. ADOR Issues Statement Against Malicious Posts Targeting NewJeans, Threatens Legal Action
  4. Sania Mirza Talks To Kapil Sharma About Her Winning Streak Against Martina Hingis
  5. Dakota Fanning Reveals Tom Cruise Has Been Gifting Her Shoes On Every Birthday Since 2005
Sports News
  1. India At T20 World Cup: Team Has Experience And Skills To Tackle NY Pitch, Asserts Rathour
  2. Namibia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Match 12 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final Live Streaming: Head To Head, When, Where To Watch French Open 2024 Match
  4. French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Mirra Andreeva At Roland Garros QF - In Pics
  5. IND Vs IRE, T20 WC: Arshdeep's Efforts To Pitch Ball On Scrambled Seam Hampered By Intense Swing
World News
  1. Spain Joins South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ
  2. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts 3 Times, Spewing Lava And Clouds Of Grey Ash
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Unveil Solid-Fuel 'Palestine' Missile That Resembles Iranian Hypersonic
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. WHO Confirms First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico | Details
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA Prepares For Modi 3.0; EC To Present Final Results To President Murmu
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win