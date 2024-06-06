Having had contrasting results in their respective opening games, Namibia and Scotland gear up to lock horns in match 12 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday (June 7) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
While Scotland's first match, against neighbours England, was washed out, Namibia had to endure a nail-biting tie and a Super Over before prevailing over Oman in their campaign opener.
After this encounter, Namibia will meet Australia at the Sri Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on June 12, and Scotland face Oman at the same venue on June 9.
Who will win in the Namibia vs Scotland, match 12 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
Namibia Vs Scotland Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced off thrice before in T20Is, and Namibia have won all three games.
Namibia Vs Scotland Squads
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut.
Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.
Namibia Vs Scotland Probable XIs
Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matt Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Chris Sole, Brad Currie.
Namibia Vs Scotland Weather Report
The weather in Barbados is expected to be pleasant, and temperatures are likely to hover in the late 20s (degree Celsius). Cloudy conditions will prevail, though the chances of rain are small.
Namibia Vs Scotland Pitch Report
Of the three matches played here so far (second one was a washout), only once has a 130-plus score been posted (by Australia against Oman), and the surface seems to be somewhat tricky. But there is no reason to believe that there are any demons in the pitch, or that the bounce will be uneven - as was the case in India's match against Ireland in New York.
Namibia Vs Scotland Prediction
Though Namibia enjoy the better head-to-head record, those matches were well in the past. Google gives Scotland a 62% winning chance against Namibia's 38%.