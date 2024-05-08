Cricket

Monty Panesar Ends Political Stint In One Week, Withdraws As Parliamentary Candidate

Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar was due to contest the Ealing Southall seat in West London at the next general election, but decided to withdraw his candidacy after a series of challenging media interviews, in one of which he struggled to offer an opinion on UK's membership of NATO

Advertisement

X/Monty Panesar
The 42-year-old Monty Panesar was unveiled by George Galloway amid much fanfare in Westminster last week. Photo: X/Monty Panesar
info_icon

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has ended his political stint in just one week as he announced that he is withdrawing as a parliamentary candidate for George Galloway's Workers Party of Great Britain. (More Cricket News)

The 42-year-old Panesar was unveiled by Galloway amid much fanfare in Westminster last week.

The former left-arm spinner was due to contest the Ealing Southall seat in West London at the next general election.

Monty Panesar - X/@ECB_Cricket
Ex-England Cricketer Monty Panesar To Fight Elections In UK

BY PTI

Panesar, however, decided to withdraw his candidacy after a series of challenging media interviews, in one of which he struggled to offer an opinion on the UK's continued membership of NATO.

Advertisement

"I'm a proud Brit who has had the honour to represent my country at the highest level of cricket," Panesar wrote on X.

"I now want to do my bit to help others but I recognise I am at the beginning of my journey and still learning about how politics can help people.

"So today I am withdrawing as a General Election candidate for The Workers Party," he added.

"I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values.

"I wish The Workers Party all the best but look forward to taking some time to mature and find my political feet so I am well prepared to deliver my very best when I next run up to the political wicket."

Advertisement

Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations and said that he wanted to be "the voice for the workers of this country".

Panesar, whose full name is Mudhsuden Singh Panesar, became the first practising Sikh to represent England in 2006 during a tour of India.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J P Nadda, Amit Malviya Summoned By Bengaluru Police Over Social Media Post
  2. Tripura CM Urges Railway Min To Expedite Resumption Of Goods Train Services
  3. SC May Pass Order On Interim Bail To Kejriwal On May 10: Justice Sanjiv Khanna
  4. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: State Govt Says Only 0.1% Wildlife Cover Burning, SC Asks For Better Measures
  5. Coaching Class Owner Loses Rs 1.88 Crore To Stock Trading WhatsApp Group Scam
Entertainment News
  1. SS Rajamouli Reveals How He Promoted 'Baahubali' Despite Spending Zero Money On The Promotions
  2. Undying Love For Supernatural Stories Sustains TV Universe Of 'Dayans' & 'Chudails'
  3. Taylor Swift's Beau Travis Kelce Lands Maiden Big Role In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’
  4. For Sanjeeda Shaikh, Playing Waheeda In 'Heeramandi' Was 'Challenging But Fun'
  5. Shraddha Arya To Not Quit 'Kundali Bhagya' After Four Year Leap? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Threatens Play Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Lucknow Super Giants
  2. Coco Gauff Feels Olympic Medal Is 'Equal To Grand Slams', Gears Up For First Appearance
  3. World Olympic Qualifier Wrestling, India Preview: Last Shot At Paris For Aman, Deepak
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  5. NBA: Doncic Admits 'I've Got To Be Better' After Mavericks Go Down In Oklahoma
World News
  1. Dublin Gets A Window To NYC! "The Portal" Public Art Connects Cities In Real-Time
  2. Singapore’s Indian-Origin Former Minister's Corruption Trial Set For Aug-Sept
  3. Chinese Warships Have Been Docked In Cambodia For 5 Months, But Government Says It's Not Permanent
  4. Severe Storms Ravage Michigan, Threatening Millions Across Eastern US
  5. Dozens Still Missing After Monday's South Africa Building Collapse. 7 Confirmed Dead
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: Karnataka Police Summons BJP Chief Nadda, Amit Malviya Over Social Media Post
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern