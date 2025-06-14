MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025: NY Chose To Field – Check Playing XIs

MI New York won the toss and opted to bowl first against Texas Super Kings in the second match of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 at the Oakland Coliseum,Oakland.
MI New York and Texas Super Kings last met in the 2024 Eliminator, where Faf du Plessis’ side cruised to a nine-wicket win. After a disappointing season with just two wins in seven games, MI New York now look to turn things around under new captain Nicholas Pooran. Both teams will be aiming to dominate this season.
Texas Super Kings had a steady run last season, finishing third in the league stage with three wins from seven matches. However, their campaign ended in the Challenger, where they were knocked out by San Francisco Unicorns.
MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings: First 10 Over Update
Opting to field first New York had a great start and reduced Super Kings to 97/5 after 1 2overs. Michael Bracewell claimed two wickets and Eshan Adil, Naveen-ul-Haq and Sunny Patel claimed a wicket each.
MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings: Playing XIs
Texas Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Mohammad Mohsin, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq
MI New York Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Agni Chopra, Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Ehsan Adil, Naveen-ul-Haq, Trent Boult