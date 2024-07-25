Cricket

MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report

Earier, MI New York got off to a shaky start before Shayan Jahangir and Monank Patel steadied the ship with a 49-run partnership

Texas Super Kings Vs Mi New York
Texas Super Kings dominated the defending champions MI New York.
The Texas Super Kings dominated the defending champions, MI New York, in a crucial eliminator match of the 2024 Cognizant Major League Cricket. With a comprehensive 9-wicket victory, TSK secured their spot in the challenger on July 26, while MI New York’s tournament journey came to an end. (More Cricket News)

Set a target of 164, TSK's openers Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway laid a solid foundation. Du Plessis was in good form, smashing 72 off 47 balls - including six boundaries and three sixes. The duo put on a strong 101-run opening stand.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Devon Conway took a backseat initially, allowing captain Faf du Plessis to do his magic. However, after du Plessis' dismissal, Conway took the charge. Anchoring the innings with a steady 50* off 42 balls, he put up foundation for a dominant chase.

Joining Conway, Aaron Hardie unleashed a blistering cameo of 34* from just 20 balls. The duo ensured there was no late hiccup as TSK cantered to victory, reaching the target of 167 with nine wickets in hand and 7.3 overs to spare. Hardie's boundary sealed the deal, capping off a good game by the Super Kings.

Earlier, MI New York got off to a shaky start before Shayan Jahangir and Monank Patel gave a stable game with a 49-run partnership.

However, bowling from Texas Super Kings kept the scoring in check. Patel headed the innings with a good 48, but it was Rashid Khan's explosive 55 that lifted MI New York to a good total.

Marcus Stoinis stood out for TSK, claiming two wickets while conceding just 18 runs. Similarly, Noor Ahmad also chipped in with crucial wickets.

Brief Scores: Texas Super Kings (Faf du Plessis 72, Devon Conway 51, Nosthush Kenjige 1/24) beat MI New York (Monank Patel 48, Rashid Khan 55, Marcus Stoinis 2/18) by nine wickets.

